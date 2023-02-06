Protocol: Breakthrough in trade talks as EU to agree to ‘green and red lanes’ at NI ports

A sign on a lamp post outside Larne Port with the word 'No Irish Sea Border'. (Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021) — © PA

The EU is set to agree to a UK proposal for a green and red lane model at Northern Ireland ports in the latest discussions on the NI Protocol, RTÉ News has reported.

It means that the EU will accept that goods being shipped to NI from Great Britain should be treated differently to goods going on to the Republic of Ireland.

A senior EU official has reportedly told the Irish broadcaster that the green and red lanes at Northern Ireland ports will govern both animal health and food safety issues as well as customs formalities.

Whilst the official acknowledged the “unintended consequences of the protocol” and said the “most important thing is that we have a solution that works for Northern Ireland”, they stressed that talks remain difficult and that key gaps remain to be bridged.

The NI Protocol is an arrangement between the UK and the EU, governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit, which has resulted in checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, rather than on goods moving north and south within the island of Ireland.

This has created a de facto border in the Irish Sea, that many unionists and loyalists in NI do not agree with.

The handling of so-called sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) issues has always been one of the most difficult throughout the Protocol negotiations.

Last week, there were reports from high level sources that the UK and EU were nearing an agreement which would also involve retaining the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) role in Northern Ireland, albeit at arms length.

On this, the senior EU official said it remained "a difficult issue for us. At the end of the day, the ultimate arbiter for European single market law is the ECJ."

While ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice does not feature in the DUP’s seven tests for a reformed protocol it has been mentioned by both Sammy Wilson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in recent weeks.

Nigel Dodds, now Lord Dodds of Duncairn said: “We’ll not be accepting some tinkering around with the court if these laws all stay in place.”

He added that “the only reason they’d be tinkering around with the role of the court is that they intend that the laws do all stay in place”.

With speculation mounting that both the EU and UK are close to agreement on the Protocol, a second senior EU source suggested there would be no announcement this week ahead of a special summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

However, the EU's acceptance of the principle of differentiating Northern Ireland-only goods from those destined for the single market is a key breakthrough.

EU officials say it is based on safeguards promised in the agreement by the UK to provide the EU with a forensic, real-time picture of the provenance and nature of the goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

EU sources added that the news that the UK is legislating to complete the construction of Border Control Posts (BCPs), or points of entry, in Northern Irish ports so that SPS controls can be carried out, is also a key confidence building measure.

However, last month Jeffery Donaldson made clear he is “totally opposed” to the construction of facilities that are about implementing the Protocol.

The DUP leader accepted there would have to be a means of collecting information to differentiate between goods staying in the UK and those leaving.

TUV leader Jim Allister has criticised the ‘red and green’ lane approach, stating that they still mean the acceptance of a border dividing the UK.

“Where do you find ‘Green and Red lanes’? At a border, of course. So of themselves they confirm and solidify the Irish Sea border, as the UK needlessly takes on the role of policing the EU’s single market as Brussels’ surrogate, but with the additional infringement of EU staff operating on UK territory,” he said.

“Even the EU treaties are premised on the fact that it is for the EU’s frontier states to protect the EU’s single market. But, here it is being suggested that a non-EU member performs that role in its territory!

“But, more than that in order to operate, this system requires ‘green lane’ goods to be accompanied by multiple and costly declarations, with spot checks, meaning there is anything but the ‘equal footing’ trade guaranteed by Art 6 of the Acts of Union. Moving goods from GB to Northern Ireland would still be inhibited.

“But the Protocol is about more than the movement of goods. A key part of its sovereignty grab lies in the imposition of EU law on Northern Ireland.

“Unless the sovereignty issue is addressed, everything else is meaningless.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Brexit sokesperson Declan Kearney has said the latest reports on further progress are very encouraging.

"Today’s reports that the EU and the British government are potentially making new substantive progress towards securing a pragmatic and durable resolution to the protocol impasse are very encouraging,” said the South Antrim MLA.

"This comes on the back of the British government’s movement on the sharing of data on the flow of goods.

“It is vitally important that the European Commission and the British Government officials continue these efforts to resolve any remaining issues so our businesses, farmers and families can be assured their interests will be fully protected and allows the Protocol to work smoothly.

"The political stalemate caused during the last year which has blocked restoration of the Executive has exacerbated all of the challenges which we face in the north. The cost of living crisis continues to spiral and our health and social care service is at breaking point.

“The Protocol has nothing to do with sovereignty or identity. It is the only credible mechanism to manage the consequences of Brexit. We are hopefully approaching a point of pragmatic accommodation; so this a time for cool heads and leadership.

“In these circumstances the DUP has absolutely no justification for its continued blocking of our political institutions. The Assembly should be restored immediately to allow all our local politicians to address the key challenges facing public services, and while the British government and European Commission focus on concluding their talks.”