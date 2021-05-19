Protocol pushing NI to the brink of violence, loyalists tell MPs

A Unionist sign protesting against the NI Protocol is seen in Larne town centre

Northern Ireland is in its "most dangerous situation for many years" and could "creep over into violence", a loyalist group has told MPs.

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) chairman David Campbell said the "hurt and anger" among the unionist and loyalist community was at levels not seen since the Anglo-Irish Agreement in 1985.

He was one of a number of people from the LCC giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster on Wednesday.

It comes in the wake of the group withdrawing its support for the Good Friday Agreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The LCC is an umbrella group of loyalist paramilitaries, including the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando, set up in 2015 to help loyalists engage with the political process.

Mr Campbell told MPs the LCC was "not in the business of issuing threats" but was issuing warnings around what could happen if concerns with the protocol were not addressed.

He said the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had refused to meet with the group to hear its concerns and that this was a source of "immense frustration".

Mr Campbell detailed how the LCC had "very frank exchanges" with Brexit Minister Lord Frost in Belfast last week.

"He [Lord Frost] finished by saying, ‘the EU Commission needs to hear what I'm hearing'. We're hopeful he will undertake to fulfil such a meeting," he said.

DUP MP Ian Paisley asked the LCC chair if the use of the threat of violence by both communities over Brexit was "disingenuous" or "is there a real concern within this society that we are always on edge, that we could always creep over into violence?".

"I think we definitely could creep over into violence. I've described this as probably the most dangerous situation for many years, but I do hope common sense will prevail," Mr Campbell replied.

He accused the Irish Government of misrepresenting "the potential impact of an Irish Sea border on the unionist community in Northern Ireland".

"I really appeal to them to join the effort to rectify this protocol," he said.

"It may require, for example, [Irish Foreign Minister] Simon Coveney to fall on his sword if he was the chief architect of that mischief, but is the peace process not much more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol?"

LCC member Joel Keys (19) told the committee he would not rule out the use of violence to oppose the protocol.

However, he added that he did not believe the situation was "anywhere near that point" and urged people to engage with the political process.

"I'm not sure if and when violence will be the answer. I'm just saying I wouldn't rule it off the table," he said.

Committee chair Simon Hoare said Mr Keys’ statement was "very worrying and dispiriting".

"I'm not fan of violence. I think it has to be an absolute last resort. It worries me we could reach a point in this country where people have to defend themselves," Mr Keys replied.

Addressing recent disorder, Mr Keys said that while many of those taking part would not be able to quote the protocol, they did feel they were being treated unfairly.

He noted he had been arrested during recent violence in Sandy Row. He said he had not been charged and was there to dissuade others from taking part. "Young people on the ground see an injustice and an imbalance in how nationalists are treated and how unionists are treated," he told the committee.

"The violent outbursts we've seen across the country are a reflection [of] that and a way for these young people to vent their anger and frustration. While I disagree with their methods, I understand their frustration.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said she not believe the LCC or any body representing paramilitary groups should be giving evidence to government committees.

She said there was no reason for paramilitary groups to still exist and that they were "a barrier to reconciliation and an oppressive force in many communities".

Mr Campbell said the groups had been involved in a "transformation" process away from criminal activity and that criminality among loyalists was "about 5% of the level it was 25 years ago".

In heated exchanges, he told Ms Hanna the decline in paramilitary violence was "obvious on the ground" and "you need to get real".

In response, Ms Hanna said loyalist groups were still involved in drug-dealing and loan-sharking.

Red Hand Commando and LCC member Jim Wilson said Ms Hanna's party served in government with people who were members of the IRA.

He said it was "absolutely not true" that all loyalists were engaged in “gangsterism” and criminality and that nationalist and republican communities faced similar issues.

Mr Wilson also told the committee he felt "betrayed" by the Government over the protocol.

"In my eyes, as a loyalist, I believe they've made an easier route to a united Ireland, because if we're tied into the Irish Republic and the EU, it makes it far easier for the next steps," he said.

"You can't have the protocol and the Good Friday Agreement. I withdrew my support from the agreement simply because it was not allowed for us to have a say in what our future is."

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly described the LCC’s comments in relation to the protocol as “very concerning”.

"To state that violence cannot be taken off the table is completely unacceptable and these remarks must be clarified,” he added.

"We saw recently the impact of violence on our streets with property destroyed, police officers injured and people terrified in their homes.

"There can be no place for violence or threats of violence in our society today.”

“The LCC claims it is trying to persuade these groups intent on violence to go away; it should not be issuing warnings on their behalf.

"We need all armed groups to stop their actions, disband and go away once and for all.”