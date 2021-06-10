PUP chief Billy Hutchinson: NI Protocol protests may become violent  

Loyalist leaders are struggling to stop sections of their community turning violent over the Northern Ireland Protocol, MPs have heard.

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson told Westminster’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee it was a "very difficult" job keeping protests against the protocol peaceful.

He said that the trade border created in the Irish Sea as a result of Brexit was a permanent reminder to unionists of attacks on their British identity.

The Belfast city councillor told MPs he believed the only way to resolve issues around the protocol was through political means.

"People are angry, people misunderstood how Brexit was going to play out and people didn't realise that Brexit would have a bigger impact in Northern Ireland than it would have in the rest of the UK," he said.

"So the protocol is a manifestation of people attacking their Britishness or taking something away."

Many loyalists feel angry that the protocol has created a divide between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Businesses have also complained about checks on goods coming in, while others have argued the protocol creates opportunities for the region.

"I have been very clear about this since Brexit, from my point of view, I say that this is a political problem,” said Mr Hutchinson, adding that in the past, violence had broken out when there was a political vacuum.

"I don't think we've reached there yet," he insisted.

The PUP leader said the only threat of violence during the Brexit negotiations had emanated from republicans warning of attacks on potential border posts.

Susan McKay, author of a number of books on the Protestant community, said she did not feel widespread violence was imminent.

"I do not feel that loyalism has a huge capacity for violence," the Londonderry journalist explained.

"There's a lot of anger, but the only anger that seems to be listened to is anger that comes from people who say 'you never know we could get back to violence'.

"I don't think there is any appetite for violence in the wider community or in the wider loyalist community."

Mrs McKay said she believed loyalists were getting “mixed messages” from their political leaders and were feeling “very confused”.

"People feel that they are being told all the time that they are at risk and they are under threat and they're not quite sure what they're supposed to be under threat from and it's quite unsettling," she said.

"There is a very strong sense of grievance at the moment in the loyalist community, but I think a lot of it is not actually based on fact.”