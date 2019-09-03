Sammy Wilson confirms DUP to back Boris in parliament

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said that he doesn't understand how any sane person could back a bill to delay Brexit again.

The party's Brexit spokesperson was speaking ahead of an application for an emergency debate on the UK's departure from the EU in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

If the motion is successful it will allow the cross-party group to control the Commons business on Wednesday, guaranteeing time to debate a new law to block a no-deal Brexit.

The legislation put forward by a cross-party group, led by the Labour MP and Brexit Select Committee chairman Hilary Benn and Tory former Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt would require a delay to Brexit unless there was a deal or Parliament explicitly backed leaving the EU without one by October 19.

Mr Wilson said that his party would be "backing the Government and opposing this piece of legislation".

"Quite honesty I don't think any sane person should be even considering (backing this vote)," the East Antrim MP told the BBC.

"If it goes through it will give us multiple extensions, extensions the terms of which will be dictated to us by the European Union and will continue the uncertainty in the country.

"The irony of course is that the people who are backing this say that they are trying to avoid economic catastrophe, well what will damage the economy of the country far, far more is this continued uncertainty into a future that would be dictated by the EU."

Mr Wilson said that if the Government felt an election was the only way to deliver Brexit then his party would support it.

"What we will not do is allow this uncertainty to continue and we will certainly not allow a piece of legislation to be operative which would give us a situation where the EU continually dictate extension after extension to our membership costing a billion pounds a month," the DUP MP said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for MPs to "do everything in their power to prevent no-deal".

“All MPs, across every party, must do everything in their power to prevent a no-deal Brexit that will devastate businesses and communities in Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson has no mandate for a no-deal exit and MPs have a responsibility to hold him to account," the Foyle MLA said.

“A government with a majority of one seat will make decisions at Westminster this week that will directly impact people, businesses and communities on this island. The lie that Westminster is irrelevant has been laid bare over the course of the last few weeks.

"Whether you like it or not, there is a political battle to be fought there to defend the interests of people in Ireland. And for too long, our voices have been silenced. It is time for honest and courageous leadership from all parties to resist this government and resist this Brexit."