Sammy Wilson criticises BBC over ‘gleeful’ Brexit reporting

The DUP MP was speaking to campaign group Defund the BBC

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has launched a scathing attack on the BBC after claiming it has “gleefully” reported on the trading difficulties facing Northern Ireland after Brexit.

As part of the Northern Ireland Protocol, companies here have been forced to complete extra documentation to get goods into the country resulting in many supermarkets being unable to supply regular items.

East Antrim MP and the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson Mr Wilson, has previously been critical of the BBC, while his party colleague Gregory Campbell previously expressed concerns over the broadcaster’s “lack of transparency”.

Speaking to Calvin Robinson, who is a campaign champion for the group Defund the BBC, on YouTube, Mr Wilson said he calls the broadcaster the “Biased Broadcasting Company” because he doesn't think there’s “anything British about it”.

“When you think of the people who dominate the BBC now - the almost unconscious bias towards our own country - and you look at the way during the whole Brexit debate as well, the BBC was almost like a broadcasting organisation for the European Union rather than for the British electorate’s point of view,” stated Mr Wilson.

“I think there is almost an embarrassment [to be British] - this is old fashioned, we’re internationalists now, we don’t belong to any country, we belong to a federation of countries etc.

“That’s the kind of modern view which the BBC thinks they should be perpetuating, whereas most people are proud of the country of which the belong and rightly so.

“I think the BBC tried to educate that out of us or brainwash that out of us.”

Mr Wilson added that the UK Government treated Northern Ireland “disgracefully” when it agreed to the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He felt that the subsequent reporting by the BBC used that as “an almost after the match commentary” to say, ‘we told you so’ and ‘Brexit was wrong’.

“I think they almost gleefully report on the difficulties which are being caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol,” continued Mr Wilson.

“There are difficulties, there’s huge difficulties, despite what the Secretary of State, the Prime Minister and everyone else has said.

“There has been a border drawn between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country of which we belong.

“That border is having a significant impact on people’s lives on a day to day basis. It’s having an impact on businesses and I think we’re only beginning to feel the impact of it.

“The European Union is determined that it will stay that way, but the BBC, rather than simply reporting this is what has happened and look for commentary on what could be done to change it, is always putting an emphasis on this is what Brexit has brought about.

“I think that they're glad that this has happened and allows those within the BBC, who wish to continue the Brexit battle, to say ‘we were right and you were wrong’.

The BBC has been asked for a response to Mr Wilson’s comments.