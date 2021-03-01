Sammy Wilson defends his 'guerrilla warfare' call to defeat NI protocol

I was speaking metaphorically, insists MP as Sinn Fein slams DUP for 'lack of leadership'

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has defended his call for "guerrilla warfare" in opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying it has to be destroyed.

He also stood over his comments about Health Minister Robin Swann acting like a "poodle for the unaccountable chief medical officer".

The East Antrim MP said his party should use "every means we have" to disrupt the protocol, which has seen border checks at ports here on goods from Britain.

"We will fight this protocol and the implication of this protocol with every means we have," he told the BBC.

"And if that means we have to use the tactics which Gordon [Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons] used at the weekend... we will look to see every opportunity there is to attack the protocol to ensure it is destroyed."

Mr Lyons ordered officials to halt the building of checkpoints and other infrastructure at local ports on Friday.

DUP Brexit spokesman Mr Wilson originally made his guerrilla warfare comments in The Irish Times.

Challenged about the language used, Mr Wilson said it was "metaphorical" and "appropriate".

"It [the protocol] is going to destroy many businesses in Northern Ireland and in the long run destroy democracy," he claimed.

"It is a political battle we are fighting and we will use every tactic that we can in fighting that political battle.

"In a political context, to use the term guerrilla warfare means that when opportunities arise we will make sure we take those opportunities to undermine the protocol and seek to change the Government's mind on implementation."

The protocol was designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland by having us continue to follow EU trade rules, thus creating a de facto border in the Irish Sea. Mr Wilson was also asked if he wished to withdraw the comments he had directed on Twitter to the Health Minister last Thursday.

He rejected claims this was "escalating the language".

The MP said: "I believe it should be up to a minister to challenge some of the advice he has been given, especially when it has been proven to be wrong in the past and having damaging effects on other parts of society.

"Everybody has their own way of expressing their views.

"Sometimes mine are a bit more colourful than others."

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd described it as a "complete lack of leadership" by the DUP as a whole.

"I think there is a need for people to use measured language in response to issues which are of concern to sections of our society," the MLA said.

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt has suggested border checks should be moved to Rosslare in the Republic so items can be inspected before shipping to Continental Europe.

He said: "I understand the European Union wish to protect the integrity of their single market, hence the new regulatory regime that amounts to a border in the Irish Sea.

"People seem to think the only alternative is a hard land border between the two jurisdictions on this island, but there is a third way.

"This would reinstate the trading relationships that applied for decades within the UK and between the UK and the Republic, arrangements the Government of Ireland and EU were happy with.

"It also allows the EU to take back control of how goods are tested for compliance with EU regulations, rather than relying on the UK, now a third country, to carry out tests on their behalf."