SDLP leader wants urgent all-party talks on protocol

Colum Eastwood is calling on London and Dublin to urgently set up all-party talks to reduce tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The SDLP leader has written to Boris Johnson and Micheal Martin proposing that they convene the dialogue in an attempt to "find solutions to the problems we face".

Arlene Foster has appealed for calm and has said that unionist frustrations must be channelled through peaceful means.

A DUP online parliamentary petition to exert pressure on the Prime Minister to trigger Article 16 reached more than 67,000 signatures last night. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was among those who signed.

Mr Eastwood called on political leaders to "set aside bitter animosity" and work together in the "substantial common interests" of those they represent.

"I have written to the Taoiseach and Prime Minister to propose that they convene an all-party dialogue aimed at putting politics to one side and finding solutions to the challenges we face," he said.

"We have already shown that flexibility is possible. Whether it's steel imports or second-hand cars, we can resolve problems by working together.

"Every party has a stark choice. They can continue to lay siege to the delicate relationships between parties and people across these islands, or (they) can return to the politics of partnership."

Speaking yesterday at an Executive Press conference with Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Mrs Foster said that a way forward must be found quickly to dissipate tensions.

"We do want everyone to stay calm and we do want people to act through constitutional politics, but if they're being ignored, then they become more angry and even more tense," the DUP leader added.

Mr Murphy said there were structures to find solutions to any problems around the protocol, which sees physical inspections on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

"We need a dialling down of the rhetoric. We've heard some comments which I think are dangerous from people who should know better on radio and programmes," he Added.

"Those people will never be the ones who will either suffer as a consequence of any action taken nor be involved in it themselves and will engage in some hand-wringing if violence does break out."