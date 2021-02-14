SDLP MLA sends Amazon order to Arlene Foster 'to correct the notion' there are problems delivering to NI

Matthew O’Toole’s package arrived 36 hours after he placed the order

Amazon orders appear to be largely unaffected by the new trading arrangements. (Aaron Chown/PA)

An SDLP MLA ordered First Minister Arlene Foster the book ‘Brexit & Ireland’ to highlight that Amazon packages are being delivered to Northern Ireland.

South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole’s effort came after DUP leader Mrs Foster claimed that both nationalists and unionists are suffering from Amazon delivery problems.

While the UK left the EU in January, Northern Ireland has remained in the EU's single market for goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol, meaning some checks are required on specific items moving from Great Britain into the region.

This has meant the creation of the de-facto border down the Irish Sea.

Amazon, however, appears to have escaped major disruption to supplies to Northern Ireland.

It is understood that the only items Amazon has had issues with shipping to Northern Ireland are beers, wines and spirits as there is concern excise duty will have to be paid twice on shipments of alcohol which are sent from GB across the Irish Sea.

Mr O’Toole’s highlighted his Amazon experiment on Twitter on Friday, after the book he bought for Mrs Foster was delivered to her Enniskillen constituency office 36 hours after he placed the order.

He tweeted: “For some reason they couldn't complete the delivery (in fairness the office will be closed like all MLA offices).

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole

“But the package got there. This isn't to be facetious but to correct the notion some politicians would have you believe we are close to a Berlin airlift.

“Most frustratingly of all, I’ve had to shop on Amazon.”

However, Mr O’Toole’s stunt was criticised by Environment Minister Gordon Lyons, who is responsible for border checks.

The DUP MLA took over from Edwin Poots, who was forced to step down from the role due to health reasons.

Mr Lyons stated: “So this book made its way to Fermanagh so that means everything is ok. Total failure to recognise the real problems that exist. Condescending and belittling those who are struggling.”