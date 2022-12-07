SDLP MP Claire Hanna slams Rishi Sunak on Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme

Scheme requires non-Irish EU citizens to submit biometric facial and fingerprint data when crossing the border into Northern Ireland

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna challenged the Prime Minister on the impact the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme would have on Northern Ireland’s tourism industry.

The scheme would require non-Irish EU citizens to submit biometric facial and fingerprint data when crossing the border into Northern Ireland.

At Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday, she said: “70% of our interventional visitors arrive via Dublin and we know that complexity and red tape would deter many of them.”

“This policy would create a barrier between these businesses and a key economic driver,” she added.

"Not only would this policy badly damage our tourism industry, but it could impact many people who aren’t Irish or British citizens but who want to cross the border for leisure or work.”

She claimed the plan signals the government’s “lack of understanding of this region”.

In response, Rishi Sunak assured her the government “remain[s] very committed to the Common Travel Area” and “do not want to see any checks on the island of Ireland.”

“That’s why we’re working very hard to resolve the issues with the protocol and ensure Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom,” he said.

The proposed ETA scheme has been opposed by many, including the Irish Government, Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA), Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, as well as various political parties on both sides of the border.

The visa-waiver style scheme, which would be similar to the one used in the US, would not apply to Irish or UK citizens, who are guaranteed free movement around the island under the terms of the long-standing common travel area (CTA) agreement.

The UK Government has previously insisted the ETA process will be simple and will not involve physical checks on the border.