Sefcovic warns Number 10 NI Protocol isn’t up for negotiation

We’re willing to be flexible, but UK must respect deal, says European Commission vice-president

Maros Sefcovic has said that his proposals to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol are “the complete package to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland” — but warned that he has no authority to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

The European Commission vice-president held talks with Stormont parties yesterday after revealing the EU’s plan to reduce post-Brexit checks.

The bloc said its proposals would remove about 80% of spot checks and reduce customs paperwork by 50%, but they do not meet UK’s demand to remove the European Court of Justice from an oversight role.

Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet Mr Sefcovic for lunch in Brussels today to kick off the next round of talks.

Mr Sefcovic told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday his proposals were “not a take it or leave it offer”, but he warned on BBC NI’s The View last night that not everything was up for grabs.

“We have to respect the deals we signed which became international law. Therefore, we are ready to discuss everything, but we are not ready to renegotiate the protocol,” he said.

“We also have to respect the fact that I have no mandate to renegotiate the protocol.

Sir Reg Empey

“I have demonstrated that I can do a lot with testing all the flexibility within the protocol, but we signed it, we ratified it, it’s international law and I think we should respect it and look at how practically we can resolve the problems.

“As I demonstrated yesterday, we are ready to go to big lengths to achieve that.”

Asked if he trusted the Government, Mr Sefcovic said “trust has to be earned” and that it is earned “when you sign a deal, you implement them, and you respect them, and I hope that we will get it clearly as the outcome.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey has demanded “convincing answers” from Ian Paisley Jr after he claimed the Prime Minister promised him before the 2019 election that the protocol would be ripped up.

Lord Empey said the North Antrim DUP MP had “major questions” to answer around the claim and asked why it had taken two years for Mr Paisley to “reveal this alleged conversation”.

The claim came after the Prime Minister’s ex-adviser Dominic Cummings said Boris Johnson never understood what the withdrawal agreement really meant and that he always intended to “ditch” the protocol.

Lord Empey raised a question mark over what he described as Mr Paisley’s “bizarre behaviour” and asked: “Did other DUP figures know about this conversation and when? And if he did not tell them, why not?”

A failure to provide answers will lead people to believe DUP members were incompetent in their handling of the protocol and naive while dealing with Mr Johnson, he claimed.

Elsewhere, a Democrat in the US with powers to sign off on trade deals has said the UK backtracking on the protocol “doesn’t send the right signal” around attempts to sign other deals.

Congressman Richard Neal told The Irish Times he was surprised by the “much harder line” taken by London in recent days in its dispute with the EU “when goodwill ought to be able to break the logjam”.

Mr Neal will have ultimate sign-off over any future US-UK trade deal in his capacity as chair of the House of Representatives ways and means committee, which holds huge sway.

He criticised the UK Government for attempting to “reinvent the circumstances around the negotiation” of the Northern Ireland Protocol and then calling for a renegotiation of the deal it signed up to.

“The idea [is] that they could blame the European Union for its interpretation when the truth is they have already acceded to the agreement that has been implemented,” he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the new proposals to change the deal may be attractive to some, but to other sectors they have been “oversold and will under-deliver”.

Following his meeting with Mr Sefcovic, Mr Beattie said the proposals were “a step in the right direction as the EU indicate a willingness to move, but they don’t deal with some of the core issues”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believed an agreement with the EU was possible before Christmas, even though the proposals “fall short” of what is needed.

“These negotiations must not be a missed opportunity. There is a window to get this right, to get a deal which can allow Northern Ireland to, once again, get moving forward,” he added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the proposals demonstrated “generous flexibility” and he urged the Government to show the same willingness to reach an accommodation.

He also called on Sir Jeffrey to withdraw his threat to collapse the devolved institutions in light of the movement made by EU leaders.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill reiterated her support for the protocol in her meeting with Mr Sefcovic and said she supported proposals to ensure business flows more smoothly for local industry.

She added: “The reality is our businesses need certainty and they want the protocol to work. It is time for the British Government to put an end to the bluster and to engage constructively with the process of trying to find solutions to the practical issues that need to be addressed.”