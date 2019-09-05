Senior Northern Ireland judge Sir Bernard McCloskey appointed Lord Justice of Appeal

Sir Bernard McCloskey has been appointed as a new Lord Justice of Appeal

One of Northern Ireland's most senior judges has been appointed as a new Lord Justice of Appeal.

Mr Justice McCloskey was sworn into office on Thursday during a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast to mark the opening of the new legal year.

Sir Bernard has been the senior Queen's Bench and Judicial Review Judge at the High Court.

He is currently presiding in ongoing legal challenges against a no-deal Brexit.

Educated at Queen's University in Belfast, he went on to acquire a Certificate in International Human Rights Law at Strasbourg.

Following 29 years at the Bar, which included taking silk in 1999, he was appointed as a High Court Judge in Northern Ireland in September 2008.

Sir Bernard has also served as Chairman of The Northern Ireland Law Commission and President of the UK Upper Tier Tribunal, Immigration and Asylum Chamber.

He is the former Deputy Chairman of the Boundary Commission of Northern Ireland, and the author of a number of publications, including 'The Human Rights Act 1998: Recurring Themes and Principles'.

Meanwhile, a new County Court Judge appointment was also confirmed.

District Judge Philip Gilpin was sworn into office before the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Judge Gilpin previously worked as a solicitor in private practice, specialising in judicial review and chancery work within the field of civil litigation.

From 2010 to 2012 he was solicitor to the Attorney General, providing the primary source of advice on complex and sensitive legal issues.