Sinn Fein slam DUP for ‘holding society to ransom’ over electing new Assembly Speaker

Sinn Fein have slammed the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he has refused to say if his party will elect an Assembly Speaker on Friday.

Sir Jeffrey has said he will effectively stall the formation of a new Stormont Assembly unless he receives proper assurances that changes will be made to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Sinn Fein’s vice-President Michelle O’Neill said that any attempt to block a new speaker was “unacceptable”.

Speaking after a meeting with the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, she said: “What we need to see is the positions filled - First Minister, deputy First Minister, all the ministerial positions filled, and let’s get down to doing business."

Ms O’Neill added: “I don’t think it is good enough. It is not good enough for the people here that the DUP is holding society to ransom, punishing society, preventing the establishment of a Speaker and an Executive to actually respond to the things people are worried about.

“I don’t think it is acceptable the position Jeffrey Donaldson has articulated today.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said as a bare minimum a new Assembly speaker should be nominated.

"It will be serious (if no speaker is nominated on Friday) because up until now, we've been able to do some form of business because the Assembly could meet, we could do stuff, we could hold the ministers to account for the next 24 weeks because question time would continue with them and we would know what was happening in regards to the individual departments," he said.

"If we don't have a speaker, we don't have any of that. We will have no work being done whatsoever and that is not acceptable. We cannot be standing for election and then getting paid to do a job and then not being allowed to do it.

"So we, at least, as a bare minimum, need to nominate a speaker on Friday so that we can move forward, at least in part. We certainly, as a party, will be nominating someone to be a speaker."

Newly elected Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood called the DUP’s stance “utterly reprehensible”.

“If people have concerns about the protocol, we can deal with those issues. But the bottom line is that we need to have a government in Northern Ireland by the end of this week,” she said.

"We need to elect a speaker, we need to do all those things. Let’s just get one thing straight, people may have voted for different parties but people voted ultimately to have a government.”

She added: “What we can’t have is one party holding the rest of us to ransom.”