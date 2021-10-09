Sinn Fein wrong over church service snub: Taoiseach

Martin said he ‘did not get the consistency of party’s viewpoint’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin hit back at Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s comments that the Irish Government’s decision to attend a church service marking the Northern Ireland centenary was the “wrong call”.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast on Friday, Mr Martin also said the UK and EU are in “solution mode” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Fein’s northern leader Ms O’Neill had criticised the Irish Government’s decision to attend the church service in Armagh on October 21, which Irish President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to.

Mr Higgins said he turned down the invite to the service, which Queen Elizabeth is expected to attend, after six months of consideration.

Ms O’Neill felt it was “wrong” for the Irish Government to attend the event.

“I think that we all know the sensitivities around the decade of centenaries and that those things need to be handled sensitively,” she stated.

“But when it comes to the issue of partition, it's a catastrophe. It's failing people.

“It's actually very current, and it impacts people's lives here today and has been detrimental to relationships on this island and across these islands. So I think it's wrong.”

Mr Martin said he was “surprised” at Sinn Fein’s decision not to send anyone to the service.

“Sinn Fein would have attended events last September at the Presbyterian Church — an event more or less the same type to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and partition, so I don’t get the consistency of the Sinn Fein viewpoint on this quite frankly,” he said. “I would ask at this stage we need to move on in terms of walking collectively together on this island in the spirit of reconciliation.”

Responding to the Deputy First Minister’s comments, DUP MLA Peter Weir said Ms O’Neill and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald have no difficulty in attending tributes to IRA terrorists.

"Sinn Fein's attitude, and that on display from other quarters in the Irish Republic is a clear demonstration of what their 'new Ireland' would really be like,” he continued. “Underneath the platitudes there is no acceptance of the British identity in Northern Ireland and absolutely no desire to engage in any kind of reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday the EU was preparing to table proposals aimed at reducing the Irish Sea trade friction as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Martin said there is a “window of opportunity” for the UK and EU to resolve the issues, adding he would not “underestimate the challenges of this”.

“I do believe that United Kingdom Government and the European Union have to get down to really serious discussions on the proposals that will emerge shortly,” he stated.

Mr Martin said the proposals from the EU and UK should be used as a “platform” to find resolutions. Earlier, the Taoiseach said the Irish Government recognised the “genuine concerns” of some in Northern Ireland, but insisted the protocol needs to work “as smoothly as possible”.