Stormont crisis: Nine ways First Minister's resignation could impact your life

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan speaking to the media at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, following his announcement that he will resign his post in a Brexit protocol protest (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Belfast Telegraph assesses how the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan could impact your life.

Draft budget

The Budget provides the Executive with an opportunity to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland by allocating resources to high priority areas in order to improve outcomes for citizens. It is out for consultation until March 7 and without power-sharing in place it cannot be formally approved.

Budget: Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Historical institutional abuse apology

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill were due to make an official apology to survivors of child abuse in institutions on March 11.

The apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) which was published five years ago.

The joint apology was to be made at Stormont on behalf of the Executive.

Survivors of historical institutional abuse celebrate outside the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland after a positive ruling (Rebecca Black/PA)

Covid regulations

The NI Executive was due to meet next week to review all remaining Covid rules.

It’s understood Health Minister Robin Swann has sought legal advice as to whether a decision can still be made about lifting rules on face coverings, guidance on social distancing, contact tracing and travel.

A file photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)

Health

The NI health and social care system is in the grip of a crisis. Cancer, waiting list and mental health strategies are amongst pressing issues which have to be progressed.

Reform of the health and social care system is at the forefront of everyone’s mind but in the absence of government progress will stall.

A nurse putting on PPE (PA)

Energy grant scheme

Thousands of families in Northern Ireland are suffering due to crippling rises in food and energy bills.

It’s understood that the Executive has signed off on a scheme that will provide grants of £200 to up to 280,000 eligible people on benefits.

However, with the crisis showing no sign of abating further government intervention may be necessary in the coming months.

Energy bills are set to spike from the beginning of April (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Climate Bill

Political representatives voted for a target of net zero emissions by 2050 on Tuesday.

It was hoped the bill could be fast-tracked and become law in the next few weeks meaning Ministers would have to turn the net zero target into policies and actions.

However, it’s unclear what will happen now.

Net Zero Now activists at Stormont’s Parliament Buildings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nursing pay

On January 13, the Royal College of Nursing launched a consultation on pay for members in Northern Ireland working under Agenda for Change terms and conditions.

The ballot is asking members working in Health and Social Care (HSC) if the 3% pay award for 2021-22 announced last year is acceptable or unacceptable. That long-running issue still has to be resolved.

Nurses went on strike in 2019 and 2020 over a disparity in pay with England and Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

Education

New Decade, New Approach said the Executive would establish an expert group to examine and propose an action plan to address links between persistent educational underachievement and socio-economic background, including the long-standing issues facing working-class, Protestant boys.

The issue of integrated education also has to be progressed in Northern Ireland.

School children (stock image) (Ben Birchall/PA)

Bill of Rights

A Stormont committee set up to consider a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland was suspended last November.

The DUP was accused of blocking the establishment of a panel of experts, namely the appointment of Professor Colin Harvey.

That New Decade, New Approach commitment looks unlikely to be honoured.