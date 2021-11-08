Stormont has lost unionists’ support, says Donaldson

First Minister sends out warning after PUP withdraws backing for Good Friday accord

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned that unionist support for the political institutions at Stormont is “falling away”.

The Lagan Valley MP was commenting on a statement released by the Progressive Unionist Party on Monday withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

The party claimed the consent principle, which is central to the Good Friday Agreement, has been undermined by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Donaldson said “it was concerning” that the PUP had withdrawn support for the 1998 peace accord.

He said while the PUP “are very clear, they’re not wanting people to go back to violence and they have condemned violence on our streets”, that it was “a matter of concern that support for the agreements and political institutions is falling away, and not least within unionism itself”.

“I’ve been warning about this now and warning that this is one of the consequences of the protocol, because the protocol upsets the very delicate constitutional balance that is at the heart of the agreement, it undermines our relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom in a way that is unacceptable to unionists,” he said.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact there isn’t a single unionist elected representative that supports this protocol. So, in a way, I understand where the PUP are coming from. But I want to get to a place where we put this right.”

The PUP, which is politically aligned to the UVF, has said that there is “no basis” for unionists to continue to support the 1998 agreement.

Party leader Billy Hutchinson said the peace process flowing from the Agreement has not faithfully observed the text of the accord and has instead led to an incremental weakening of the Union by delivering concessions to nationalists.

Mr Hutchinson, a former UVF prisoner, said the principle of consent has been exposed as “little more than a deceptive snare”.

“It is my view that if, as is currently the case, the constitutional guarantee is not as was promised to the unionist community, then there is no basis for unionist support for the Belfast Agreement,” he said.

Mr Hutchinson insisted the PUP remains a “firm and dedicated” supporter of peace in Northern Ireland, but added that the protocol is a “real and present threat to the substance of the Union”.

And he said the “peace process” was not based on a faithful reading of the 1998 accord and rather a vaguer concept of the “spirit” of the agreement — a spirit he claimed has only delivered concessions to nationalists.

“If the ‘process’, as it seems, is little more than a vehicle to incrementally dismantle the Union we cherish, then the Progressive Unionist Party will be champions of peace, but firm opponents of the process,” he said.

However, Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said unionist politicians need to be mindful of their language.

“Some of the rhetoric that we’ve witnessed, particularly in relation to the protocol, is completely reckless.

“It’s dangerous and often bears no resemblance to the actual reality that we all face. So I think it’s utterly appalling that we now see that’s being translated, that dialling up of rhetoric, that dialling up of language, being translated into violence on our streets where we have seen these attacks on buses in the last number of weeks.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “We should take away the threat to these institutions, we should take away the pretence that there’s some big battle around the protocol when it’s absolutely clear to anybody that the European Union have offered the people of Northern Ireland everything that they asked for.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin called on the PUP to reconsider the decision. “I would not agree with the comments that have been attributed to that party this morning in respect of the agreement, or in terms of the issue of consent. There’s been a transformation in relationships north/south, within Northern Ireland, over time”, he said.