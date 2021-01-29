Sturgeon says Brexit brings united Ireland closer, but Archbishop Martin cautions against rush to polls

Conversations on united Ireland yet to begin, says cleric

She said she even jokes with friends in Ireland about whether an independent Scotland will come before a united Ireland.

"Who knows? Maybe neither will happen, but I firmly believe in an independent Scotland will happen. Maybe before too long we will see both," she told The Irish Times Fintan O'Toole as part of the paper's Winter Nights online festival.

“It is entirely a matter for the people in Ireland ... I suspect Brexit probably makes that more likely than it was before.”

The SNP leader has made holding a referendum on Scottish independence one of her main goals as she ups campaigning for elections in May. She said should Prime Minister Boris Johnson reject the Scottish parliament's call for a second referendum, she was prepared to take the matter to court.

In a separate interview, however, Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland warned of rushing to the ballot box for a border poll, saying the conversation had yet to begin on what a reunified island would look like.

He told the BBC's The View programme: "I think back to the last big poll we had for Brexit were essentially we all made a vote one way or the other before we really had any understanding in Ireland or on these islands as to what that would actually mean.

"I actually feel there is a huge amount to be done in terms of conversations on health, education, infrastructure on this island on the way we can cooperate better. We are seeing this through the Covid pandemic.

"Conversations have not even begun in any real manner and I would be encouraging people to think, converse, to share their differing perspectives.

"Have we even begun to think what would be the opportunities, the threats, the hopes the fears connected with whatever changes might happen on this island and indeed in the whole recalibration of relationships between these islands that has to happen from Brexit?

"How can we even think of going to polls before we have those conversations. That is what I mean by a cautious approach. I think if we could begin those conversations in a mature manner it would be good for all of us."

The senior cleric said the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland was not an opportunity to be dismissed.

"People from my tradition and my own upbringing and my own nationalist views, we find it impossible to celebrate what happened in 1921," he added.

"At the same time, if we are going to build a future on this island we need to accept people have legitimate aspirations that people may wish to make the importance of the foundation of the state of Northern Ireland.

"It is heartening to have those conversations where we can hear people coming from very different standpoints, for people to grow in our mutual understanding if we are going to build peace and shape a future on this island we need to understand each other, to seize this moment this opportunity that looking back on 1921 will provide us.

He said, after looking through church archives, he found the period of 1921 a polarising moment in Irish history, and which was the beginning of "the heartache and violence and loss of life that was to occur in later decades".

"This is a hinge moment, an opportunity for us to look to the future to look to greater cooperation and understanding between our diverse opinions."