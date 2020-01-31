Supply lines for medicine must be kept open after Brexit: BMA

Practical questions surrounding the transport of prescription drugs across the Irish border still need to be resolved, according to the BMA in Northern Ireland (stock photo)

More work is needed to ensure the supply of vital medicines is not disrupted after Brexit, leading doctors have said.

Practical questions surrounding the transport of prescription drugs across the Irish border still need to be resolved, according to the BMA in Northern Ireland.

Chairman Dr Tom Black said: "One of the key issues in resolving our health crisis will be the recruitment and retention of doctors and healthcare staff.

"Freedom of movement has enabled doctors and other healthcare staff to travel, work and teach across Europe, letting those from the EU both contribute to and learn from the NHS, while UK-trained clinicians have been able to share their skills in other European nations."

With just 11 months for talks on the UK's future relationship with the EU, he said: "There are still issues to be resolved - current cross-border health services must be able to continue and indeed expand, the practicalities around the transport of medicines over the border still needs to be resolved and replacement funding for EU-funded services will need to be found.

"We also need to ensure the supply of vital medicines are not disrupted, protecting collaborative relationships with our neighbours on medical research and introducing a flexible immigration system."