Supreme Court: Secretary of State agrees with Donaldson that ‘things need to change’ following NI Protocol ruling

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said "things need to change" when asked about the Supreme Court judgment by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the Commons.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a legal challenge to the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday, meaning that the Protocol has been deemed lawful.

Mr Donaldson said the ruling “has brought great clarity to the reality that the Protocol has altered Northern Ireland's position in the United Kingdom by virtue of subjugating Article Six of the Act of Union, which gives us the right to trade freely within the United Kingdom.

"It also changes a key principle at the heart of the Good Friday or Belfast agreement, which is the need for cross-community consent on matters of import to the people of Northern Ireland and the court confirmed that that has been changed without the support or consent of the people of Northern Ireland,” he continued.

"These are the things that need to be addressed in UK law to restore our place within the United Kingdom."

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: "I actually agree. Our immediate priority is preserving the political stability in Northern Ireland, getting the Belfast Good Friday institutions restored.

"The situation as it currently stands is undermining the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and power-sharing… We are well aware and he is right: things need to change."

Former first minister Dame Arlene Foster said that the “only way to reverse” the consequences of the Protocol is “through further legislation”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill welcomed the ruling and said it “rejects arguments that the Protocol is incompatible with the Good Friday Agreement”.

“The Protocol is lawful, but also necessary to limit the damage done by Brexit,” she added.

“No credible alternative exists, we need to make it work better for everyone.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said “it is hard to see how Stormont ever returns in circumstances where Art 6 of the Acts of Union is in suspension”.

He continued: “If anything, the Supreme Court ruling must embolden the political campaign against the Protocol, because that is now the critical arena of challenge.

"There can be no let up or discharge in the political war against the Protocol, else our place in the United Kingdom will never be restored.”

The case, which was taken to the Supreme Court by unionist politicians and Brexiteers including Mr Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey, argues that the legislation passed at Westminster to give effect to the Withdrawal Agreement conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The legal challenge also contends that the Protocol undermines the peace process legislation underpinning Northern Ireland’s powersharing settlement at Stormont – the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The Protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Becoming effective in 2021, the arrangements instead shifted customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and created new red tape on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with trade in the region remaining subject to certain EU Single Market rules.

Reacting to the news, DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson reiterated that the case had highlighted why unionists are opposed to the trading arrangements.

“A solution to the protocol was never going to be found in the courts, but the cases have served to highlight some of the reasons why unionists have uniformly rejected the protocol,” he said.

"The protocol represents an existential threat to the future of Northern Ireland's place within the Union. The longer the protocol remains, the more it will harm the Union itself.”

He added that "there will be no solid basis for an executive and assembly until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore NI's place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected”.

The SDLP’s Assembly leader Matthew O’Toole MLA further welcomed the judgement.

“I understand that the applicants will be disappointed in this ruling but would urge caution and restraint to those who have used this case with a view to undermining devolution in its entirety,” he said.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve government… The politics of division and deadlock have failed. It is time to get back to working together.”

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said the Supreme Court judgment should "focus minds" on the need to find pragmatic solutions to issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, noting there is “no denying that the protocol does present certain economic challenges on the Irish Sea interface” but that “it does also gives Northern Ireland some advantages compared to Great Britain in terms of access to the single market for goods”.