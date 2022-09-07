Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern ‘assisting’ work over Northern Ireland Protocol, reveals Conor Burns

New Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will meet with Stormont leaders on Thursday

The former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern have been working behind the scenes to offer their assistance over the Northern Ireland Protocol, it has been revealed.

The glimpse into the work being done by the two former leaders was revealed by Conor Burns, when the Northern Ireland Minister was speaking in the House of Commons.

He made the remarks after new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said he wants to deal with the NI Protocol through “negotiation” but hasn’t ruled out “legislation”, as he confirmed he will visit Northern Ireland on Thursday in what would be his first official act as Secretary of State.

Speaking at lunchtime, Mr Burns said: “I want to place on record, Mr Speaker, in the house today, my thanks to the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and the former prime minister Tony Blair for their assistance in the work that I have done over the summer.”

The two statesmen have previously spoken out about the protocol, with both known for their work on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which ultimately brought the Stormont institutions.

Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed will meet the main party leaders at Stormont in a bid to restore the power sharing institutions at the Assembly.

He was appointed by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday and moves from his role as chief whip.

Speaking in the House of Commons at his first engagement as the new secretary on Wednesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he will be speaking to all of the party leaders and “urging them to form an Executive as soon as possible”.

In a response to DUP MP Sammy Wilson, the new secretary once again urged his party to return to the Executive, amid the party’s boycott of the institutions in protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

At the meeting, Sinn Fein First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said she would be calling on the MP to “stop undermining the Good Friday Agreement” and added he should “practise the rigorous impartiality demanded under that agreement”.

When asked about the protocol in the chamber, Mr Heaton-Harris added: “We are committed to resolving the problems in the protocol, ideally through negotiation but if not through legislation.

“The Executive does need to re-form, it is very important. The issues of the protocol, whatever they are, there are very important functions and services the people of NIU need to work.

Chris Heaton-Harris Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.

"The protocol is a negotiation between the EU and UK... the position [on Stormont] is completely unchanged.

"I am very keen we try and negotiate a solution with the EU and sort out the issues with the protocol, however we do have legislation ready and if we do not get a negotiated solution we will legislate.”

In a response to a question from the SDLP MP Claire Hanna, Mr Heaton-Harris said he was committed to working with “all parties and communities in Northern Ireland” and said all parties in Stormont have been consulted through the protocol process.

In his response to the DUP’s Sammy Wilson, the secretary said he had observed the “protocol wasn’t working” when he previously visited the province.

“The one thing that was abundantly clear when I travelled to Northern Ireland earlier this year was that the protocol wasn’t working for all communities in Northern Ireland. I will be urging the honourable gentleman and his party to form an Executive.

“I saw for myself the problems caused in the supply chain to Northern Ireland effect absolutely every person in Northern Ireland.”

"In a statement issued while the Secretary of State was speaking in the Commons, she said he had an “immediate responsibility” to help people suffering from the cost-of-living crisis,” she said.

“We need a change of tack from this government. Away from the continuous breaking of international law, reckless threats, abandoning commitments and undermining the Protocol which is creating jobs and investment.

“Likewise, we need immediate action from the British government to cut people’s bills by slashing the profits of energy giants, scrapping the National Insurance hike and cutting VAT on energy bills.

“This is now the sixth British Secretary of State I have worked with in just a short number of years. That is a clear indication that this chaotic and dysfunctional Tory government has failed people.

“I will speak with Chris Heaton-Harris tomorrow and will make it clear that his first priority must be getting a government up and running. Workers, families and small businesses need our help now.”