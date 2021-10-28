UK Government committee meeting to discuss fallout of triggering NI Protocol Article 16: reports

Discussions are taking place within the UK Government about the potential fallout for triggering Article 16 of the NI Protocol as soon as next month, according to Sky News.

It is understood that the discussions are being held within a cabinet committee which was previously responsible for planning no-deal preparations before the UK and EU reached a Brexit agreement in December last year.

According to Sky, ministers are holding discussions about the repercussions of enacting the protocol safeguard mechanism, with the potential for triggering Article 16 by the end of November mooted within the talks.

They reported the committee -which has now been named as GB(O) committee or Global Britain (O) - has "Article 16 readiness" back on the agenda.

A UK Government source told Sky News the committee has already discussed the issue, and that the fact the issue is again on the agenda cannot be taken as a sign that Britain intends to trigger Article 16.

The Government source added that a negotiated outcome with the EU "is our focus and highly preferable".

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "rapid progress" was required in the talks between London and Brussels on reducing the red tape burden that the protocol has imposed on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

London and Brussels are currently locked in negotiations to try to redraw aspects of the protocol and cut some of the red tape it has created on Irish Sea trade.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

Amid a threat from the DUP to pull down powersharing at Stormont if major changes are not secured, the UK Government had threatened to unilaterally suspend part of the protocol - by triggering the Article 16 mechanism - if talks with the EU end in failure.

According to the report, the move to trigger Article 16 could potentially come after the COP26 climate change summit, with the UK seeking to work alongside the US and EU.

Responding to the report, shadow Northern Ireland Secretary of State Louise Haigh said: “Today, a poll showed a clear majority of people in Northern Ireland oppose using Article 16. So the Tories brief this.

“It’s clearer than ever they are acting in their own narrow interests, not Northern Ireland’s.

"Jobs, livelihoods and stability in Northern Ireland depend on a solution being found in the coming weeks.

“Communities and businesses want an agreement, not more poisonous instability.”

Recently, a survey of public opinion conducted for Queen's University, Belfast found that 52% of respondents consider the Northern Ireland Protocol to be a 'good thing' on balance.

That figure has increased from 43% who responded to the same question in June.