Union must be secured post-Brexit, says Nigel Dodds

Safeguarding the Union post-Brexit must be the British Government's "overriding responsibility above everything else", Nigel Dodds has said in his first speech in the House of Lords.

Prior to joining the upper chamber, the DUP deputy leader - now Lord Dodds of Duncairn - served as MP for North Belfast for almost two decades before losing his seat to Sinn Fein's John Finucane last year.

Speaking at Westminster, Lord Dodds said: "The Government has a solemn duty to deliver Brexit... but to do so in a way that safeguards the Union. That is its overriding responsibility above everything else."

He added: "In our deliberations it is important to remember that the protection of the peace and political process in Northern Ireland is about recognising and defending unionist as well as nationalist concerns and interests.

"That's something that at times I think seems to be missing in some of the debates, particularly around Brexit."

Lord Dodds also stressed the need for compensation for injured victims of the Troubles. The long-awaited scheme for those who were severely injured has been delayed by political rows.

The DUP peer said: "The many innocent victims of terrorism deserve to see justice still - proper compensation and an end to those who would glorify terrorism. It sadly still happens all too often in Northern Ireland."

Earlier, Stormont's DUP Agriculture Minister warned that businesses in Great Britain are considering pulling out of Northern Ireland because of the Brexit protocol.

Tens of thousands of pounds could be added to the cost of a lorry load of supermarket goods due to the protocol designed to keep Northern Ireland in line with EU rules, Edwin Poots added.

Mr Poots said extra certification could inflate the cost of deliveries by supermarkets like Iceland, Asda, Sainsbury's or Tesco.

"The consequence of it is that we will likely lose some of those businesses from Northern Ireland and consequential jobs lost, the consequential loss of, potentially, goods that are on the shelves that people want to buy.

"There are a lot of businesses in Great Britain talking about pulling out of the Northern Ireland market because of the protocol. The protocol as it stands is extremely damaging but it can be remedied should the EU cooperate with us in remedying it."