Unionist confidence and support for Good Friday Agreement 'diminishing rapidly,' says DUP's Donaldson

EU negotiating with a partner it 'simply cannot trust' says Coveney

The decision by loyalist paramilitary groups to withdraw their support for the Good Friday Agreement until the Irish Sea border is removed demonstrates that unionist support for the 1998 peace accord is "diminishing rapidly", a senior DUP MP has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) claimed that the basis on which the paramilitaries committed to end violence in 1994 had been undermined.

The two-page letter from LCC chairman David Campbell calls on the Prime Minister to trigger Article 16.

Meanwhile Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said there are “voices” in Northern Ireland who “don’t want a protocol, they want trouble”.

And Ireland's foreign affairs minister has said the EU is negotiating with a partner it "simply cannot trust" after the UK's latest Brexit move.

Simon Coveney described the UK's Government's unilateral decision to continue Irish Sea border grace periods until October as "very frustrating".

The EU has angrily objected to the move and threatened to resort to legal action over what it said was the second time the UK had sought to breach international law in relation to the special arrangements put in place for Northern Ireland.

Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefkovic and the US consul-general are copied into the LCC's correspondence to Boris Johnson.

Mr Campbell said that he had been "instructed to write in similar terms to the Irish Taoiseach".

He told the Prime Minister the protocol "gives effect to the Irish nationalist position at the expense of the unionist position".

"This renders it in variance with the Agreement it purports to uphold and undermines the basis on which the Combined Loyalist Military Command (CLMC) agreed their 1994 ceasefire and subsequent support for the Belfast Agreement."

He added: "If the EU is not prepared to honour the entirety of the Agreement then it will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the Agreement."

Mr Campbell rounded on EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier for "repeatedly (refusing) to meet with our representatives, who were signatories to the Belfast Agreement, even though we pointed out the one-sided and disingenuous representations being made to him from republicans and the Irish Government".

He was also scathing of Mr Coveney, who did meet the LCC but "chose to ignore" its views.

LCC’s David Campbell

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Sir Jeffrey Donldson said unionist confidence and support for the Good Friday Agreement "is diminishing rapidly".

The Lagan Valley MP said: "People have lost confidence because they believe that no one is listening to the concerns of unionists.

"I am not in any way, nor is my party, advocating that there should be the threat of violence or anything like it for any reason, there can be no justification for anyone doing that.

"The LCC statement makes clear that their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol will be peaceful and democratic."

Meanwhile speaking on RTE Radio 1 this morning, Simon Coveney said the British Government is breaking the Northern Ireland Protocol and its own commitments with its unilateral decision to continue Irish Sea border grace periods until October.

"This is not the first time this has happened that they are negotiating with a partner that they simply cannot trust," Mr Coveney said.

"That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal actions which effectively means a much more formalised and rigid negotiation process as opposed to a process of partnership where you try to solve problems together, so this is really unwelcome."

Ms McGuinness told the same programme that trust was required in talks, but said that was difficult when one party left the room "to do their own thing".

She said the UK was negotiating with itself rather than with the EU and there needed to be respect on both sides.

Businesses in Northern Ireland needed solutions; "we’re working on it," she said.

Ms McGuinness said the UK’s behaviour was not appropriate and had to be "called out", adding that it would also raise questions about global Britain and how they would behave in the future with other global partners.

An agreement for an extension had been reached last December after lengthy negotiations, added Ms McGuinness, but there were voices in Northern Ireland who didn’t want a solution: "They want trouble.".