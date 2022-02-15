Unionist issues with judiciary ‘should be treated as legitimate debate’, says loyalist Jamie Bryson

Any issues that unionists have with the judiciary should be debated as a “legitimate” concern without being linked to slurs on judges, a leading loyalist has claimed.

There have been a number of online slurs posted in recent weeks against Mr Justice Colton, who is currently presiding over a judicial review of Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ decision to stop Brexit checks at ports in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier this month Justice Colton issued an interim order suspending a direction by Mr Poots to departmental employees to stop carrying out Brexit agri-food checks at ports in Belfast and Larne until a judicial review of the decision can be heard in full.

In June last year, Mr Justice Colton rejected claims that the NI Protocol breached both the Acts of Union 1800 and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

That ruling is currently subject to appeal. Law lecturer Colin Harvey condemned the social media attacks, saying they appeared to be part of a “wider agenda”.

“The Brexit-inspired culture war is having a worrying impact. This is a post-conflict society that really does not need any further imported instability,” he said.

“It is essential to defend the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in turbulent times like these, particularly against highly personalised abuse.”

However, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said — while not calling into question the independence or professionalism of Justice Colton — that there was a wider issue of unionist perception of the judiciary that was “worthy of debate”.

“There are legitimate concerns first raised by political unionism and acknowledged by the then Lord Justice (Sir Declan Morgan) in 2013,” he said.

“That is a legitimate debate and should not be presented as slurs or attacks.

“Mr Harvey talks about politically identifying people in their professional vocations.

“Yet this is precisely what his organisation, Ireland’s Future, did via their public letters over Brexit. Nationalism can’t have it both ways.

“There is a culture war — Mr Harvey is right about that — but unionism/loyalism didn’t start it.

“Let me say very clearly that Mr Justice Colton is an excellent judge.

“He is fair and treats all with respect, dignity and courtesy. I certainly wouldn’t for one moment call into question his professional integrity.” But he added that in respect of the judiciary as a whole “in Northern Ireland unfortunately, perception matters”.

“Perception matters because an entire peace process has been built upon a need for institutions of the State not only being fair, but via equal representation being seen to be fair.

“There’s a legitimate feeling in unionist/loyalist communities that there is an imbalance in the judiciary as a whole,” Mr Bryson added.