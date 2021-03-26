Unionist parties launch appeal to fund legal challenge to protocol

The DUP, Ulster Unionists and TUV have said they stand "shoulder to shoulder" in defence of the Union as they launched a crowdfunding appeal for a legal challenge against the NI Protocol.

Judicial review proceedings are planned unless alternative post-Brexit trade arrangements are put in place that the parties believe don't undermine the Union. A full hearing is expected at Belfast High Court in May.

In a joint statement with Lord Trimble, Baroness Hoey, and former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, the leaders of Northern Ireland's three unionist parties said: "We cannot allow our United Kingdom to be ripped apart, and our UK internal market to be shattered and divided to protect the single market of the EU. "We are asking all of you that care about Northern Ireland, our Union and our UK to join us and be part of our campaign by adding your voice and contributing what you can to fight to protect our Union in this legal case."

Mrs Foster said that her party would work with other unionists to send a united message to the Government to "free Northern Ireland" from the protocol.

"Whilst the courts is one front in this fight, the UK Government must use all powers at its disposal to immediately remove any barriers to unfettered trade within the UK," she added.

UUP leader Steve Aiken said: "We believe we have to take every political, diplomatic and legal avenue open to us to see the invidious, unequal protocol annulled because every day we see the very principles on which the Belfast Agreement was created being trampled on by those who claim to put the peace process at the centre of their arguments."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "The challenge and opportunity of this judicial review is to end such vassalage and reunify the UK by removing the constitutional threat of many of our laws not being made in Belfast or London, but in Brussels under foreign aegis and control.

"It is about taking back control in a most fundamental way by restoring the key sovereignty principle of being governed only by our own nation's laws, legislatures and courts - home rule, not foreign rule!"

Baroness Hoey said: "I am not prepared to allow those living in Northern Ireland to be treated as second-class citizens of our own country - the UK."