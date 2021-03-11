Unionists condemn sinister anti-Northern Ireland protocol posters in Kilkeel

Unionist councillors have condemned threatening posters featuring a masked gunman that appeared in Kilkeel this week.

The poster features a masked gunman with the phrase "Our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights. No border in the sea or we continue the fight."

Hundreds of posters opposing a border in the Irish Sea have also appeared across Northern Ireland in recent weeks, but have not contained the same threatening imagery.

Sinn Fein's South Down MLA, Sinead Ennis, said a number of the posters appeared on Wednesday night and called on police to investigate while urging senior unionist leaders to speak out.

Ulster Unionist councillor Harold McKee and DUP councillor Glyn Hanna condemned the posters and called for any opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol to be peaceful.

Mr McKee said: "There's no need for anything threatening (over the protocol) because there's other means to deal with it.

"As far as I'm concerned, the people who feel they can sort this whole issue out by a balaclava (and a gun) have not grown up in the real world.

"They didn't grow up during the Troubles when most of us have experienced bad times.

"None of them have carried a coffin of a loved on their shoulders as a result of the Troubles so they have no idea what they're asking for here."

Mr Hanna added: "I haven't seen these posters yet but this should not happen anywhere, full stop.

"The community here does get on very well together and it's totally unnecessary.

"I would oppose the protocol but I condemn these posters without reservation," Mr Hanna added.

Ms Ennis said the posters displayed "a clear threat of violence".

"We need to see leadership from within unionism particularly within the DUP coming out and condemning these sinister posters and the threat they contain," she said.

"There can be no succour given to those who would make threats or use violence."