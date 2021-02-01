Unionists urged to work together to 'unstitch wicked NI protocol'

Jim Allister has issued a fresh rallying call for unionists to work to disrupt the "wicked" Northern Ireland Protocol.

The TUV leader said derailing the mechanism through political protest must be a priority for the pro-union community.

It came as a senior loyalist warned that unionism needs to unite in a peaceful way over its opposition. Billy Hutchinson said the response had to come through politics.

A top police officer warned last week that discontent over regulatory barriers was growing.

In an appeal to unionist leaders, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was time to show leadership and dial down the "anti-EU rhetoric".

The NI Protocol, which is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, is designed to allow the free movement of goods from the EU into Northern Ireland, preventing the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, it has led to a de facto Irish Sea border, angering unionists.

Anti-protocol graffiti as well as low-level intelligence and social media monitoring have provided early pointers to unionist discontent, the PSNI has said.

Mr Allister has called for work implementing the protocol to be abandoned.

Yesterday he said the EU's move to trigger Brexit measures to control the export of coronavirus vaccines into Northern Ireland was a further lesson in the "imperative of acting now to unstitch this wicked protocol".

"Derailing the protocol is a task which should trump everything else for anyone who cares about the Union. Let it bed in and we are on a conveyer belt out of the Union," he said.

Mr Allister said this should follow purely peaceful and political steps, such as non-cooperation with the Irish Republic.

He added: "It is about unionism working together to make the operation of the protocol so uncomfortable for the British government and EU that they see it as unworkable and have no option but to replace it." Unionist non-cooperation with Dublin could be "powerful leverage", he said.

On Friday Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken urged calm amid rising tensions within unionism. Mr Aiken said: "Do not put yourself in the position where you're going to get a criminal record just for the sake of Boris Johnson and his Irish Sea border."

Yesterday Mr Hutchinson also called for cool heads, adding: "I do not want to over or under-play the anger. It is there and we really need to listen to that anger and we also need to make sure that it is turned into a positive way forward.

"We need to show people who are unionists that unionism is united in every way around this and that the only way forward is by using political means.

"If people need to protest then we need to make sure it is done in a peaceful way so others cannot hijack it."

With Northern Ireland continuing to follow the EU's rules on trade, it has led to extra paperwork at the ports on trade from the rest of the UK to here.

Mr Hutchinson, the PUP leader, said: "There is a very definite anger out there.

"No matter where you live, in a village or a town or a city, that anger is there and a lot of it is based around the fact that they did not understand what was happening when they voted for Brexit."

He added: "This must be a decision and a way forward that comes from political unionism."

Meanwhile, Mr Eastwood, the Foyle MP, has urged all political leaders to work together to make the protocol work.

He said: "I am making a direct call to unionist political leaders to refrain from such commentary and to dial-down the rhetoric which we've heard since Friday evening. Some commentary and actions in recent days are among the most knee-jerk we've heard in many years."