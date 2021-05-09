‘Unsustainable’ level of EU checks happening in NI

A fifth of all EU border checks are now happening in Northern Ireland, the government has said.

Senior sources in London have urged the EU to adopt a more pragmatic approach towards the Northern Ireland Protocol and ease the restrictions.

It comes ahead of a visit by Lord Frost, Boris Johnson’s adviser on Brexit, to Northern Ireland this week to meet local businesses and the Executive.

There have been repeated calls from unionists for the Protocol, which was negotiated as part of the UK’s exit deal from the EU, to be replaced. The subject has been raised amid a DUP leadership contest this week.

According to the Government, 20% of all EU checks are between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a system that officials have said is unsustainable and causing businesses and consumers to struggle.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, one adviser said Northern Ireland’s prosperity, described as “the bedrock to peace”, was more dependent on east-west than north-south trade.

A senior government source said: “The Protocol was always a delicate balance.

“We made huge compromises, in the best possible spirit, to avoid a hard border and protect the Good Friday Agreement — listening to the genuine concerns raised by Brexit.

“The Protocol does many good things but the balance that it sought to achieve is under risk and the UK’s internal market is being undermined.”

The resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister and DUP leader was blamed for the issues with the way the Protocol is operating.

The attempt by the EU to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland in the row over vaccine supplies was “hugely destabilising”, the source said.

It’s despite attempts to “try and make” the protocol work by “dedramatising and focusing on practicalities”, the source continued.

“However, the abortive triggering of Article 16 has been hugely destabilising and the EU does not realise the damage they have caused,” the source said.

“It took the moral force out of the Protocol in one move and completely undermined Arlene Foster’s attempt to make it work.”

A Whitehall source said: “No government can stand by as businesses and consumers struggle.

“If we cannot find pragmatic solutions, nothing can be left off the table,” they added.