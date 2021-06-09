US President Biden has ‘deep’ concerns NI Protocol row could imperil peace

US President Joe Biden has "deep" concerns a UK-EU trade row could endanger peace in Northern Ireland, his national security adviser has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Jake Sullivan said Mr Biden will tell fellow leaders at this week's G7 summit developments made since the Good Friday Agreement must be protected.

It comes as the UK and EU clash over checks on goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, sparking fears of what impact this will have on the ground in NI. There are ongoing talks over simplifying the Northern Ireland Protocol, which set up a post-Brexit trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The next phase of controls on goods, on chilled meat products including sausages and mince, is due to begin on July 1.

The UK is currently trying to secure a free-trade deal with the US but Mr Sullivan insisted he was not trying to "negotiate in public" or issue a "warning" to Boris Johnson's government.

Instead, he said he was merely stating "how the president feels about this issue".

Mr Sullivan said the success or failure of the Northern Ireland Protocol was "critical to ensuring that the spirit, promise and future of the Good Friday Agreement is protected".

He said the UK and EU should "work out the specifics" and "find a way to proceed that works for both", adding: "But whatever way they find to proceed must at its core fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and not imperil that."

That was the "message President Biden will send" at the G7 summit, which runs from Friday to Sunday in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Mr Sullivan said.

The UK is eager to also reach free-trade deals with other countries as well as the US post-Brexit at the summit.

"I'm not intending to send any warnings," Mr Sullivan said – but added: "Our concern [on Northern Ireland] does run deep. That is simply a statement of principle. That's how the president feels about this issue.

"What it does to a US-UK free-trade agreement, I don't want to sit here and negotiate in public... or make some claim or threat," Mr Sullivan said.

"We want to make sure that the work that the US, UK, and Ireland have all done, in addition to the key parties in NI, has got to be honoured and respected and protected as we go forward," he added.