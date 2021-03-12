UUP's Beattie rounds on Coveney for 'almost Trumpian levels of spin'

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has accused the Republic's Foreign Affairs Minister of "almost Trumpian levels of spin" after Simon Coveney spoke about the growing tension between the EU and the UK over Brexit to an influential group of US Congress members.

Mr Coveney and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic spoke to the Friends of Ireland caucus on Wednesday, including its chairman, Congressman Richard Neal.

The group discussed Northern Ireland and concerns around the UK's extension of post-Brexit grace periods.

Mr Coveney said he and Mr Sefcovic told the group of tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol as well as the "divisions and polarisation" of politics here. He added it has caused a strain on the relationship between the EU and the UK Government.

Mr Coveney told RTE Morning Ireland yesterday that Mr Sefcovic "outlined that the EU side really has no option but to take legal action, which will begin this week".

Mr Coveney said politics is "very strained" in Northern Ireland because of perceptions around the protocol and its implementation.

"My job is to ensure that what has been agreed, as a mechanism to deal with the disruption that Brexit causes on the island of Ireland, which is the protocol, is part of an international treaty, as part of international law," Mr Coveney added. "We cannot move forward on the basis of one side just deciding unilaterally 'Well, this is what must be done and we can't wait for the other sides to agree with us', and that's essentially what the British Government has done."

Doug Beattie

But after Mr Coveney said the EU had worked hard to protect the Good Friday Agreement and to avoid a hard Irish border, UUP MLA Doug Beattie MC said his statement "displays almost Trumpian levels of spin".

"The Irish Government continues to make statements totally ignorant of unionist concerns," Mr Beattie said. "They may have avoided a hard border on the Island of Ireland, but they certainly have not protected the Belfast Agreement in all its parts.

"The issue is that the Irish Government doesn't want to acknowledge that they have been part of the problem by getting swept away by the EU making them the darlings of the negotiations and focusing all their energy on the land border on the island of Ireland, forgetting how dependent they are on the GB market.

"They can continue on this world tour of finding people to agree with on how terrible they think the UK Government are, or they can return to the pragmatism and goodwill that has solved problems and saw relations across these islands flourish in the past."

He called for the kind of "pragmatism in action" he witnessed at The Executive Office Committee on Wednesday when he questioned the Seanad Éireann select committee on Brexit issues. "While it was heartening to hear leading Irish politicians show an understanding and acceptance of unionist concerns over the damage the Irish Sea Border causes to the Belfast Agreement, it is deeply frustrating that senior figures continue to look away," he added.