UUP’s Doug Beattie demands apology from EU for ‘prepared for war’ comment

Unionist leaders have expressed their contempt for comments reportedly made by a senior EU diplomat which stated: “We are ready for peace but prepared for war."

The source made the statement anonymously to The Daily Telegraph as a warning that the European Union will contemplate counter-measures if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

UUP leader Doug Beattie has since demanded an apology from the EU and branded the comment “scandalous”.

“This isn't a game. They are playing with people's lives and needlessly ramping up tensions that will have consequences for the people of Northern Ireland who deserve better,” he said on Monday.

“I have repeatedly warned senior EU diplomats face to face that they must be mindful of rhetoric and megaphone diplomacy, bypassing elected representatives in Northern Ireland. Consequently, I am disgusted that they have now gone down this rabbit hole.

“The people of Northern Ireland need solutions to the problems caused by the Protocol, not heightened tensions and war-like rhetoric,” added the Upper Bann MLA.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also questioned the language used by the EU.

“What kind of comment is that for an EU spokesperson to say?” he asked on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

He also claimed that if he used the word ‘war’ people such as Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister would “be on immediately talking about [my] support for violence”.

The DUP leader was referring to Ms McAllister’s earlier comments, in which she said recent increased violence such as Sunday evening’s attack in which a bus was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownabbey, was “no coincidence” and has “restarted after Donaldson’s deadline”.

Mr Donaldson had initially set a deadline for the start of November, by which he threatened to collapse Stormont and power sharing in Northern Ireland if the NI Protocol and its issues surrounding the Irish sea border had not been resolved by the EU.

However, when the day for the deadline came, the Lagan Valley MP announced that his party would hold back on its threat for a few more weeks to enable negotiations between the UK and EU to continue.

“Article 16 is part of the Protocol that the EU signed up to. They know what Article 16 means,” he told the BBC.

When asked if Article 16 would be triggered, Donaldson said he believed the conditions to do so have been met, but added that he would prefer “to see an agreement met between the EU and the UK, that is the responsible thing to do”.

“I’ve went beyond the timescale we talked about initially because the EU put proposals on the table and being a fair-minded person, I felt that we should allow more time to explore those proposals to see if the EU are proposed to go further,” he continued.

"At the moment they haven’t - what they have proposed is not nearly enough in terms of addressing the difficulties caused by the Protocol.”

He noted that the UK government should trigger Article 16 if a solution cannot be reached with the EU “that is agreeable for both sides”.

The Protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB which has also affected trade arrangements between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, to the anger of many unionists.

Mr Donaldson also disagreed with the PUP’s statement on Monday about withdrawing their support from the Good Friday Agreement, but acknowledged that the Agreement’s “constitutional balance” has been “upset”.

“We need political stability in Northern Ireland. The union has been imperilled by this Protocol, so I understand why Billy Hutchinson is saying what he is saying, but we need to find solutions that restore political stability in Northern Ireland,” he said.

On Sunday, the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told the Irish national broadcaster RTE that triggering Article 16 "would be a significant act that would damage relationships between Britain and Ireland and put extraordinary pressure on parties in Northern Ireland".