UVF linked to Newtownards bus hijacking as police up patrols after attack

Donaldson condemns ‘thuggery and terrorism’ as services withdrawn

Thugs who hijacked a bus in Newtownards and set it ablaze are linked to the UVF, loyalist sources have claimed.

The PSNI is stepping up patrols in the Co Down town after the 7a Ulsterbus serving Bowtown estate was hijacked and petrol bombed early on Monday morning, leaving the vehicle destroyed.

The scene on Abbot Drive in Newtownards, Co Down, where police are investigating a hijacking and arson attack on a bus. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The driver managed to get off the bus unharmed but has been left "badly shaken”.

Translink said it is working to restore bus services while the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the “thuggery and terrorism” behind the incident.

Loyalists claimed the hijacking was done to coincide with a deadline set by the DUP to resolve issues around the NI protocol.

The PSNI appealed for information after two masked and armed men boarded the vehicle around 6.30am in the Abbot Drive area before pouring fuel and setting it alight.

Chief Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “Our investigation into this appalling incident is in its early stages and I would urge anyone with information to contact police.”

Alongside the criminal investigation, he said police would be stepping up the visible neighbourhood policing presence in the coming days.

"This is to provide assurance to the local community. I would also like to take this opportunity to echo the words of our local representatives in condemning this reckless and futile act of destruction”.

The UUP said there could be no excuse for the attack while Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said services in the area had been withdrawn.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway added: “We are very disappointed by this intimidating attack on our member of staff and public transport services in the area. We utterly condemn this behaviour and will be working closely with the PSNI to investigate this incident.

“There were no passengers on board when this disgraceful attack occurred, however our driver is badly shaken and is currently being supported by colleagues.

“Our staff are on the frontline every day to keep essential services operating and to keep communities connected; supporting health, education and the economy. Safety is our top priority and we are currently working with the community and the PSNI to reinstate public transport services to the Bowtown Estate as soon as possible.”

The BBC reported claims from loyalists to say they had carried out the attack to mark the passing of the deadline set by the DUP for resolving the issues around the NI protocol.

Ms Mallon claimed the men “muttered something” about the protocol. She said it showed their mentality that they had to contact the BBC to make their claims around their motivation.

In a tweet, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “There was never any justification for people with guns on our streets and damaging property - there never will be. Thuggery & terrorism will do nothing to remove the NI Protocol. Political action has secured progress and must be allowed to continue. Violence has no place in this.”

Ms Mallon called the attack “disgraceful”.

“I utterly condemn this cowardly act,” she said.

"Our transport workers are frontline public workers who provide a critical community service, those who seek to instil fear into the lives of ordinary people are criminals and nothing else.

“My thoughts are with the bus driver who was subject to this attack. All bus drivers deserve to feel safe as they go about their job.”

She said the public servants were “a fundamental part of our society” who worked hard to transport health workers to hospitals and children to school.

“They deserve to be safe and they deserve our respect and gratitude. The cowards who attacked it have done nothing more than attack their own community.

“My department and Translink are working closely with the PSNI and we stand firmly with our transport workers against all threats, violence and intimidation.”

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie called the incident “utterly disgraceful” and said the “stupid actions of thugs and criminals” was simply hurting their own community.

His party colleague, Strangford MLA Mike Nesbitt, said there was “absolutely no justification” for the hijacking and destruction of the bus.

“This advances no cause other than to terrorise a bus driver and inconvenience local people who rely on bus services to get their children to school and get into town to go to the shops,” he said.

“If this was meant to be some kind of protest against the NI Protocol then it is entirely counterproductive. Vandalism and wanton destruction can never be the way forward.

“My thoughts are with the bus driver who has clearly suffered a terrible and frightening ordeal, and I urge anyone who can help the police to catch the two men responsible to contact the police.”

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MP, John Finucane called the attack “reckless and despicable” and called on unionist leaders to cease using “provocative language” around the NI protocol.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this criminality and violence,” he said.

“We need to see clear condemnation from unionist leaders on this reckless and dangerous violence.

“There are huge opportunities for our local businesses through the Protocol to create jobs, this violence undermines those opportunities.

“This is a time for calm and responsible leadership to reduce tensions and ensure there is no further escalation of violence on our streets.”

Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland, called the attack “utterly reprehensible” and said her thoughts were with the driver after the “indefensible” attack.

“A message must be sent from all in leadership that there is no place for these sickening acts of violence and intimidation,” she said.

“The issues facing Northern Ireland must be addressed through political dialogue and leadership alone. There can be no return to the violence and intimidation that communities have rejected. Not now, not ever.

“It is now beholden on all in leadership to show responsibility in their language and actions.”

The Unite union called for more action to prevent attacks against public transport workers and local communities.

Unite the union deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson expressed his concern for the driver involved.

“This is a bus driver, out doing his best to provide for his family, exposed to the unbelievable horror of being removed from his bus, then watching it burn whilst a local community were left with disruption to their transport links affecting the ability to get to appointments, school and work," he said.

“This attack is indefensible and wrong. It served no purpose aside from traumatising a worker and undermining access to public transport for a local community.”

He said Translink staff had worked tirelessly during the pandemic to maintain public services, and that front line workers had a right to earn a living without fear of intimidation.

“Unite will work closely with the company throughout today to minimise any further risk to our members over the coming period of time,” he said.

“We would call on all those who may have influence in our society to do all they can to ensure that these types of incidents are ended”.

In September Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would pull his ministers out of Stormont “within weeks” should changes not be made to the protocol. He later suggested a deadline of the end of October.

Last week he said that he was still prepared to collapse the institutions.

Asked on Good Morning Ulster about the deadline on Monday, First Minister Paul Givan said Sir Jeffrey’s strategy had been working and progress made. He said prior to Sir Jeffrey’s stance the EU and UK and not been discussing change to the protocol.

He said the possibility of collapsing Stormont remained.

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, but as a result has put a trade barrier for products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain. It has sparked anger among loyalists and united unionist parties in opposition.

Police are appealing for information on the hijacking.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.

A report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.