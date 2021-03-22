Vaccination of 1,200 homeless people in NI to get under way

Meanwhile row continues between UK and European Commission over export of jabs

Homeless people in Northern Ireland will start to receive their Covid-19 vaccine soon, it has been confirmed.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said that around 1,200 homeless people will receive the jab in the next few weeks, dependent on uptake.

The PHA said that the vaccination rollout has already begun in some trust areas, with others due to start by the end of the month.

Around 20 staff are involved in the process, working across mobile clinics.

Vaccines will be administered with a "doorstep" approach, using mobile vaccination teams to provide the service at facilities such as hostels, day shelter facilities, crash facilities, non-standard accommodation facilities, and to those sleeping rough.

The process is already under way in some areas, with health workers visiting hostels on Friday.

Paula Devine, who leads the vaccination programme in the Western Trust, said homeless people may suffer from multiple health issues. She told BBC Radio Foyle that trusts will work together to deliver both doses.

"For people who cross over trust boundaries or move around, we will make sure we work together to make sure everything is done and closed off safely," Ms Devine added.

It was announced yesterday that there had been one further death of a patient who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 125 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded by the Department of Health in the previous 24 hours.

Yesterday, there were 158 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 14 were in ICUs. The number of positive cases last week was 1,072, a drop of 241 cases on the previous week.

The number of people here who have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began last February now stands at 115,932.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has issued a warning to the European Commission that any attempt to block coronavirus vaccine exports to the UK would be "counterproductive".

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ramped up the rhetoric at the weekend, saying the EU has the power to "forbid" exports, adding: "That is the message to AstraZeneca."

The warning reflects growing frustration on the continent that the EU is not getting the supplies it expected from the British-Swedish manufacturer.

The Irish Republic's commissioner Mairead McGuinness said no decisions have been taken but EU leaders will consider the matter on Thursday.

"European citizens are growing angry and upset at the fact that the vaccine rollout has not happened as rapidly as we had anticipated," she told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show.

"Both the EU and the UK have contracts with AstraZeneca and my understanding is the company is supplying the UK but not the European Union. We are supplying the UK with other vaccines, so I think this is just about openness and transparency."

Mr Wallace, however, hit back by warning the manufacture of the Pfizer vaccine depends on supplies from the UK.

"The grown-up thing would be for the European Commission and some of the European leaders to not indulge in rhetoric but to recognise the obligations that we all have," he told The Andrew Marr Show.

"We will all hold each other to our contracts. Making a vaccine is like baking a cake. We all have different ingredients and the European Commission will know that."

Mr Wallace warned it would be "premature" for people to start booking summer holidays abroad until two task forces set up by the Government to look at the issues of vaccine passports and global travel report in April.

He told the BBC: "I haven't booked my holiday. I will wait to see what the response is from those task forces in April. I think it would be premature to do that. It would be potentially risky."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday was "a record-breaking day for the vaccine rollout" in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 844,285 jabs had been given on Saturday.

"Each jab brings us one step closer to normal," he tweeted. "This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain - thank you to the British public for coming forward." Elsewhere, the head of the Irish health service has said there is growing concern about the number of Covid-19 cases in the community and rising hospital admissions.

Paul Reid said there was a slight increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus this weekend.

There were 360 patients in hospitals yesterday, a rise of 32 patients in 24 hours. The 14-day incidence rate has been at 150 per 100,000 of the population for around a week. Mr Reid told Newstalk On The Record programme that hospital numbers have been "stuck" over recent weeks and the number of patients with Covid-19 is the same as the peak in the second wave.