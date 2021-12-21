Varadkar is criticised for claiming NI Protocol has been ‘success’

DUP’s Wilson brands comments by Tanaiste about economy ‘nonsense’

A DUP MP has criticised Leo Varadkar after he said it has become "very clear" that the Northern Ireland Protocol is working.

The Tanaiste said that while there are still issues to be ironed out in the post-Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland's economic performance shows it has been "a success".

Mr Varadkar said the protocol would boost foreign direct investment in the region and benefit the all-island economy.

He said: "In relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol, I think it's one thing that we should see as being very clear now, after about a year of the protocol being in place, is that it's working. It was designed to make sure that there was no hard border between North and South that there isn't.

"It was designed to protect our place in the single market and it has.

"And as was there in the original agreement with Prime Minister May, it is designed to protect the all-island economy, and that's thriving.

"Trade north-south and south-north has increased dramatically, between 50 and 90%, depending on which way you count it."

He added: "According to the UK Office of National Statistics, the Northern Ireland economy has outperformed the rest of the United Kingdom. So if anyone told you a year ago, that's what the protocol would result in, I think that shows what a success it has been."

The DUP's Brexit spokesperson, Sammy Wilson MP, said it was a "nonsense" for Mr Varadkar to talk of an all-Ireland economy when the Irish government was doing its best to "snatch investment from Northern Ireland" and impose rules that had already cost millions of pounds.

"The cost of the protocol has been £850m in the last year, so quite clearly the protocol hasn't been helpful in the point of view of boosting the economy,” he said.

"We all know we've had supply problems with goods from GB into Northern Ireland."

He added that Northern Ireland had generated more investment, but most of it had come from service industries.

"Service industries are not covered by the protocol of course. The protocol doesn't give us easier access for digital, technology, finance or anything else.

"It's only manufactured goods that are covered by the protocol."

"There's an attempt by Leo Varakar and others in the south to sell the protocol because they know that it advantages the Republic and disadvantages Northern Ireland.”

Earlier, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he felt Lord Frost believed the time was "fast approaching" when the UK Government needed to act unilaterally over the NI Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC: "I have to say from the conversations I had with Lord Frost, he was concerned that there is still a very substantial gap between the EU and the UK in the negotiations.

"He felt, I think, that we were fast approaching the time when the UK Government needed to take unilateral action.

"I do think that it harms the Government's position when you lose your chief negotiator in these circumstances and I think that the Prime Minister needs to get to grips with this issue.”

However, Ulster Unionist Peer, Lord Empey, said “only a madman would bring down Stormont when we are in the middle of a pandemic which is getting worse”.

He added: “The Government has got Sir Jeffrey’s measure and have run the clock down so that his foolish threats to bring down the Institutions can have little effect. The Assembly’s mandate is coming to an end and in a few weeks the Assembly dissolves for the elections.”

The Prime Minister's spokesman, asked about Sir Jeffrey's call for action in the new year, told reporters: "I'm not going to speculate on Article 16 beyond saying we still believe that the boundaries for triggering Article 16 have been met, but our preference is to continue the discussions we've had with our EU counterparts."