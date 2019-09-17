Varadkar: Northern Ireland residents will have equivalent of EU health card after Brexit

The Irish Government may cover the cost of European Health Insurance Cards for people in Northern Ireland after Brexit (PA)

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said people in Northern Ireland will have access to the equivalent of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) after Brexit.

The EHIC allows people to avail of state-provided medical treatment if they fall ill or get injured in any EU country.

Mr Varadkar said his cabinet has approved a proposal for draft legislation.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the EHIC will no longer be valid to UK citizens.

The Irish PM said the new legislation would mean people from Northern Ireland would have their medical bill refunded if they needed treatment in the EU.

He said he expects the legislation to be debated by October 31, when the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

Mr Varadkar did not, however, state who would pay for the medical bills covered under the proposed law.