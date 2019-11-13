Watch: Former Labour MP Kate Hoey says she will vote DUP in General Election

Former Labour MP Kate Hoey has revealed she will be voting for the DUP in the upcoming General Election.

The ex-cabinet minister told radio station LBC that she would be voting in Northern Ireland on December 12.

Ms Hoey was born in Mallusk, Co Antrim and studied at the Belfast Royal Academy and University of Ulster before moving to England.

She served as the Labour MP for Vauxhall from 1989 until standing down ahead of the upcoming election.

Ms Hoey has campaigned strongly for Brexit, despite her former constituency voting overwhelmingly to Remain in the EU.

She did not say in which of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies she would be casting her vote.

"I'm actually going to be voting in Northern Ireland and unfortunately the Labour Party is so anti-democratic in Northern Ireland that they allow people to join but they don't put up candidates," 73-year-old Ms Hoey said.

"So I'll be voting for a pro-union candidate in Northern Ireland."

Ms Hoey confirmed that would be a DUP candidate where she is "likely to be voting".

"I'm pro-union. I would not dream of voting for Sinn Fein, I wouldn't dream of voting for the SDLP," she said, adding that the Alliance Party is in hock with both.

Asked if she would have voted for the Brexit Party or Conservative Party if she was voting in London, she said "Yes I would", adding that "the country comes before party politics in this election".

Ms Hoey said the Labour Party's policies on the EU are "so confusing, so wrong".

Additional reporting by PA