We will keep pressure on over 'Boris bridge' from Northern Ireland to Scotland, says DUP

How the bridge from Donaghadee in Co Down to Scotland could look

A DUP MP has vowed to keep up the pressure on the UK Government over plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan made the commitment after it was learned that no feasibility study into the cross-channel link idea has yet been commissioned by the Government.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Transport Minister George Freeman confirmed no work on the 'Boris bridge' idea was yet under way, noting the Government regularly commissions work to assess the feasibility of potential projects.

Mr Girvan had asked whether the Transport Minister had "plans to conduct a feasibility study on a bridge or tunnel connecting the islands of Ireland and Great Britain".

In reply to the written parliamentary question, Mr Freeman said: "A feasibility study has not currently been commissioned.

"However, as you would expect, Government regularly commissions work to examine the feasibility of potential projects, so that position is subject to regular review."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs to "watch this space" when asked about his support for the bridge idea just days after last month's general election.

Mr Girvan, who is the DUP's Westminster transport spokesman, said he and his colleagues would keep up the pressure for progress on the proposal.

"The corridor between NI and GB is one of the shortest yet one of the most expensive sea crossings anywhere in the British Isles," he said.

"It's a key shipping route yet regular travellers across the Irish Sea are frustrated with the price of the journey.

"In 2015 we asked the then Prime Minister David Cameron to explore a bridge or a tunnel.

"With much greater bridges already built or being built across the world, we certainly would like to see a detailed feasibility study conducted."

Mr Girvan reiterated the DUP's commitment to a physical link across the North Channel.

"We will continue to raise this matter with the Government," he pledged.

"Whilst I want to see proper funding for roads in NI, I also want to build infrastructure for the next generation which will help sustain Northern Ireland's economy long after we are gone."

The Prime Minister has previously supported the idea, and last month told DUP MP Ian Paisley the project "has not fallen on deaf ears" when it was raised in the Commons.

Mr Paisley had urged Mr Johnson to "make good on his commitment for a golden age of all of the United Kingdom" by honouring infrastructure pledges, noting this should include building the "Boris bridge".

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson also told the same Commons session: "He said watch this space - we'll be watching this space. We expect the space between Scotland and Northern Ireland to be filled - at some stage in the future - with a physical link."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is on record as saying that the construction of a bridge from Northern Ireland to Great Britain is an idea that should be "taken seriously".

"I do think at the very least a high-level engineering assessment should be done as to whether it is a viable proposal," he said.

Earlier this month the British Tunnelling Society backed the idea, although its report preferred a tunnel to a bridge.

One option included the building of a tunnel from England to the Isle of Man, with a second tunnel linking the Isle of Man to Co Down. Tunnelling expert engineer Bill Grose, the report's lead author, told reporters: "A tunnel starting north of Liverpool that surfaced in the Isle of Man and then went back under to reach Belfast would solve all the problems."