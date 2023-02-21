We’ll force our own vote on NI Protocol deal, Tory rebels tell PM Rishi Sunak

Brexiteers turn up heat on PM as Sunak is warned 100 MPs could oppose agreement

Gordon Lyons MLA, Gavin Robinson MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA speak to the media after meeting with Rishi Sunak — © PA

Tory Brexiteers are prepared to force a showdown vote in Parliament on a compromise deal that Rishi Sunak is expected to strike with the EU on new post-Brexit arrangements.

The prime minister faces having to rely on the Labour Party as Tory rebels seek to embarrass Mr Sunak by staging a protest vote on an agreement forged over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sunak does not have to offer MPs a vote on any deal struck with Brussels, and could decide to defy DUP and party hardliners by signing an agreement against their wishes.

But one Tory Brexiteer, a member of the European Research Group (ERG), said backbench rebels could stage a vote of their own if Mr Sunak were to refuse one and enforce a protocol deal without DUP backing.

Another ERG source added: “We absolutely need a vote in the Commons when we know what is agreed. It’s right for Parliament to have a say in a matter as important as this one. There will concern shown by MPs if we did not get a vote. There are all sorts of ways a vote can be arranged.”

Read more NI Protocol talks continue as Chris Heaton-Harris and James Cleverly to hold second meeting with Maros Sefcovic

The ERG will meet for talks today on the next steps forward, and are also expected to communicate with their allies in DUP.

Sir James Duddridge, a Boris Johnson ally, said as many 100 MPs could vote against a deal not backed by the DUP.

“There will be a lot of unhappiness. Not delivering on Brexit and creating this wedge issue is not a responsible or sensible thing to do,” he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Sunak to give MPs a vote on a post-Brexit deal, as he repeated his offer to get an agreement through the Commons in the “national interest”.

Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke, a top Liz Truss ally, warned Mr Sunak it would be “desperately ill-advised” to rely on Labour votes to get a deal through the Commons, suggesting it would undermine his authority.

“I think there would be a very real problem for the government were it to be a deal which didn’t carry the support of the DUP,” he told Times Radio.

If Mr Sunak refuses a vote, rebels could demand an emergency debate or early-day motion and look to stage a symbolic vote on the issue. Another option would be to tack an amendment opposing the deal onto a piece of Brexit-related legislation.

No 10 pushed back against suggestions a deal could be announced as early as today or tomorrow. But the two sides appeared to be inching closer after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held talks with EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic during an “intensive” phase of negotiations.

Mr Sefcovic described their video call, also joined by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, as a “productive” attempt to find joint solutions.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson told Sky News that unionists will not agree to implement a deal that would keep Northern Ireland administering EU law.

“We are British and we expect to be governed by British law,” he said. “If a deal is agreed which still keeps us in the EU single market, as ministers in the NI Assembly we would be required by law to implement that deal and we are not going to do that because we believe such an arrangement is designed to take us out of the UK,” he said.

TUV leader Jim Allister also cautioned unionists on the outcome, saying “whatever the spin”, his party will not accept an outcome which still has Northern Ireland in the EU single market.

“When all is said and done, the critical test of any Sunak deal with the EU will be constitutional, not economic,” he said.

“I caution fellow unionists, tempted to stretch themselves to secure a deal, not to fall for the carrot of access for NI to the EU single market, because that comes at a toxic price, namely, supplicant acceptance of EU law and its ECJ.

“If NI is to be outside the EU then we must of constitutional necessity be outside its single market and customs regime.

“Of course, to trade into the EU market, or any other market, (as is the case for GB) our goods must meet their standards, but none of that requires membership of their single market, nor a dual regulatory regime.”

© UK Independent