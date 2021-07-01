What does the High Court ruling mean for the Northern Ireland Protocol?

A. High Court judge Mr Justice Colton dismissed all grounds of the challenge to the legality of the NI Protocol but said it is in conflict with the Act of Union.

He ruled that the Protocol did not breach Articles 1 and 42 of the 1998 legislation that enshrines the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

He also refused the judicial review ground that Northern Ireland citizens’ human rights were being breached by being unable to influence the EU laws that apply in the region, by not being able to elect MEPs to the European Parliament.

Q. What does the ruling mean for the Northern Ireland Protocol?

A. Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson only confirmed that the Government will “study the ruling of the court in detail”, before adding that nothing will “affect the position of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom”.

DUP MP Ian Paisley called for the protocol to be scrapped, while new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it threatens the stability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions.

Q. Who brought the judicial review forward?

A. The judicial review was launched in the name of unionists across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Lord David Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey.

Q. Will it be appealed?

A. Those behind the judicial review already confirmed they intended to appeal the ruling before the judgment was made. It is not yet clear in which court or when the appeal will be heard.

Q. What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

A. The Protocol is part of the UK’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU to help deal with the border between NI and the Republic of Ireland. Goods coming into NI from the UK are subject to customs checks at its ports.

The de facto border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK has angered unionists since its inception in December, while loyalists have staged numerous rallies in protest.