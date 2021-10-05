What exactly will happen if Article 16 is invoked?

Lord Frost has threatened to use the “safeguard mechanism” of Article 16 to “address the impact the protocol is having on Northern Ireland” — a warning he has made before, but without the desired effect on the EU.

The Brexit Minister said that “tinkering around the edges” of the protocol would not be enough and has urged the EU to re-negotiate the deal that left Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market and customs union. It was designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland — and was a deal Lord Frost was integral to.

Article 16 has been described as an “emergency brake” which allows either side to take unilateral action if the protocol is causing “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”, or diversion of trade.

It does not, however, automatically withdraw or cancel the protocol, contrary to what many believe. What triggering Article 16 does is begin a very lengthy process with the EU launching a series of “consultations… with a view to finding a commonly acceptable solution”.

These talks happen through the joint committee, the political oversight group led by Lord Frost and his EU counterpart, the European Commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič.

The Government would have to give one month’s notice of any unilateral action, such as suspending customs checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, during this time. It would also be expected to take part in regular consultations with the EU every three months.

In its simplest form, Article 16 is just a temporary fix and does not resolve the long-term issues which the protocol has raised.

If it were to be used, however, and both sides continue to disagree, the EU could retaliate with “proportionate rebalancing measures”..

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Government believed “the conditions have been met” to trigger Article 16. But despite the Government said it is willing to trigger it, they prefer the option of negotiating a “sustainable” agreement with the EU. Mr Lewis also said there will always be the need for some kind of regulatory checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, such as phytosanitary checks.