What happens next? Your key questions answered after DUP minister orders Northern Ireland port checks to stop

A. DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered his permanent secretary, Anthony Harbinson, to end food, plant, and some animal checks required under the Northern Ireland Protocol at midnight last night. Other parts of the Irish Sea border such as customs checks remain. Council staff are not affected.

Mr Poots said his order had been given on the basis of legal advice that “concluded that I can direct the checks to cease in the absence of Executive approval”. There will be immediate demands to see that advice, although if the issue finally does end up on the Executive’s agenda, the DUP believes it can still veto inspections.

Q. What happens now?

A. Last night, it wasn’t clear if Mr Harbinson would comply with the minister’s direction — while civil servants are obliged to follow orders, others have argued that they can defy an “unlawful” order.

It is possible the Civil Service could obtain its own legal advice. If this conflicts with Mr Poots’ advice, it could — like so may other political disputes in Northern Ireland — end up in the courts.

Q. If port checks end, wouldn’t the UK Government be expected to step in?

A. Brexit negotiator and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the Belfast Telegraph last week that Westminster would not take responsibility. She said it’s a “matter for the Executive” if officials are ordered to stop checks.

While the Government may use the lack of checks as leverage in the current negotiations with the EU over the Protocol, things could escalate if the EU has had enough.

Q. What does it mean for importers coming from GB?

A. Food checks may stop, but just because there’s no one to look at the paperwork, that doesn’t mean food imports will stop — though some may decide to anyway. It seems likely that most lorries with food will continue to roll off our ferries, presumably with paperwork in order to satisfy themselves that they stay on the right side of the law.

Q. What does Dublin think?

A. There seems little doubt it is furious. Not only does it mean that there has been a “breach of international law” in the Irish government’s eyes, but on a more practical level, it means that goods entering NI but bound for the south are not being checked.

Some Brexit-supporting unionists have always said that this is Dublin’s problem, but with the row over Irish border checks being the ultimate source of the entire problem, it brings us back to square one — where exactly should goods be checked?

Q. And the European Union?

A. There was no immediate response from the EU. However, it no longer will have the assurance that goods entering the EU from outside — particularly foodstuffs from GB entering the Irish Republic via Northern Ireland — meet its standards.

The European Commission was already unhappy with the checks, saying in a document from last summer which only emerged days ago that they were “not fit for purpose” and the UK had “failed to ensure that sufficient resources — human and structural — have been made available to the responsible competent authorities in Northern Ireland”. It will likely tell the UK that it is Westminster’s responsibility to take charge of arrangements, although the Government has said it won’t. If that remains the case, the EU may feel it has to take punitive action.

Q. Any other outcomes?

A. In the short term, if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson finally sticks to his deadline of February 21 for progress on the Protocol in the UK-EU talks, the DUP may collapse the Executive.