What people living in Northern Ireland border communities say as the clock ticks down to Bexit

'We can't really say that we're optimistic about Brexit, but we'll get on with it'

Damian McGenity, of the Border Communities Against Brexit group, near the border village of Jonesborough

In pre-Brexit days it was one of geography's little quirks.

The old church in Jonesborough stands in Northern Ireland. It is where funeral services would have been held in years gone by.

But service over, the committal in the adjoining graveyard would have taken place in southern Ireland.

For the past three years, the village was living on the edge; the threat of a no-deal Brexit a guillotine hanging over everyday life. Around 60% of the residents work in the Republic. Families are spilt across north and south. A row of homes straddle the border.

Such are the intricacies of the Irish border.

Read more No signs of Brexit unity in Northern Ireland as new era dawns

One day before the EU divorce is cemented, the sense now is that there is a slide into Brexit rather than a plunge off the edge of a cliff.

Fears may have mellowed and resigned contentment descended on the community, but that doesn't mean the issues have gone away. That is why the village will be one of those taking part in protests on Brexit night.

"It's important to remind the world that we're still here," said Damian McGenity, a Jonesborough resident and co-ordinator of the Border Communities Against Brexit campaign.

"There's no celebrating that Brexit day has arrived.

"We're still being dragged out of the EU against our wishes and it's still a separation day for us.

"Our rights are going. I farm part-time and had there been a no-deal the playing field would have been stacked against me with other farms a few hundred yards away across the border getting those EU benefits.

"At least a no-deal hasn't happened. The year ahead is a vital one for our politicians. They have to stand up and fight the cause for communities like ours.

"And we're gathering at locations all along the border tonight to remind them we can't be forgotten. We could still be looking at no deal come November and that can't be allowed to happen."

The Quays Shopping Centre is at the heart of retail in the neighbouring city of Newry.

"Tomorrow's just another day" was the phrase used by centre manager Cathal Austin. And while that sounds like the title of a new James Bond thriller, it sums up the mood around the area.

"I'll be going to bed on Friday night and getting up to go to work on Saturday. Business as usual," he said.

"Newry has been through a lot but it has adapted to every scenario. It's been through partition and survived and no doubt will do so again whatever comes our way.

"And while we can't say we're optimistic about what Brexit will bring, we'll get on with it.

"There was a real weariness about leaving the EU. No-one knew what was going to play out. We were staring into the great unknown and that bred fear of what was to come.

"At least now we have some sense of certainty. It's vital now that in the next 11 months negotiations are concluded. It's not an ideal situation, but it's better than what we were looking at. Now we have to make it the best we can."

Mr Austin said retail is driven by consumer confidence, but the uncertainty has affected that.

He added: "We had a good Christmas and hopefully that's a positive sign that things are starting to settle down.

"For the good of the economy and for my sector in retail, what comes next will be vitally important. We have a little bit of comfort now Brexit day has arrived, though there are still a lot of matters to be ironed out.

"The one fear we all have is that Boris Johnson is the great unknown in all of this. Unless there is a complete free trade agreement there has to be checks.

"He has gone back on every red line he's created so far, but for this period of comfort to last we must have the deal in place by the end of this year. That remains unclear so there's a little way to go yet before we can breathe easier and with clarity."

Along the roadside a chip van serves burgers to passing truckers. The burgers have been served in return for a constant diet of Brexit talk.

"I've heard it all these past three years," said the man in the van. "We'll see in December where we're at."

And, here it comes again... "tomorrow's just another day", he said.

The sense of malaise is apparent elsewhere.

In Londonderry, the main disruption is coming from the road works in the Culmore area of the city that sits closest to the border with Donegal. Yesterday it had brought long queues of cars crawling along at a snail's pace.

Waiting for the temporary lights to turn green, it was hard not to think back to when this was every day life for people whose homes and places of work straddle the border.

Muff in Co Donegal is close enough to Derry to be considered a suburb and a sizable chunk of the population work in the city.

Yesterday, though, Brexit was not something that was playing on anyone's mind.

Muff is a thriving village that enjoys the benefits of its proximity to Derry - four fuel stations all offer petrol and diesel around 17p below their Derry counterparts.

A quick scan of the car park for Tank and Skinny's restaurant on Main Street shows a fairly balanced number of vehicles with Northern Ireland registrations and Republic registrations.

Inside, people were enjoying paninis, quiches and coffees of every description and the chatter was loud, but Brexit looming was not what was being discussed.

Edmund Wiley from Artigarvan, near Strabane, was so disinterested in Brexit that he had forgotten January 31 is the day the UK leaves.

He said: "It has dragged on that long, people are fed up with the whole thing. I don't know what way it will work out but at the stage, what can we do?

"We'll just deal with whatever happens. It's what we have always done."

Marion Johnston, who is from Donegal but now lives in Derry, said: "I still don't understand what it is all about and we still haven't had any information.

Niamh Gilmore and Ellie Ward both live in Derry, but are regulars at the restaurant.

Niamh said: "I have given Brexit any thought at all, it is not high on our agenda. We're talking about our plans for the weekend and that's of more interest to us."

Ellie agreed but added: "I had thought about how it would be getting across the border if there were checks because we come here fairly often."

Self-employed Gerry Thanet runs a hot food delivery service in Derry and Donegal. He said: "I am not a bit bothered. Whatever comes, it is going to happen so I am just going to get on with it."