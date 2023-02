The Belfast Telegraph’s Adrian Rutherford reports from Windsor as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen announce agreement between UK and EU

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire) — © PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said any sense of a border in the Irish Sea has gone as he unveiled his new Brexit deal with the European Union.