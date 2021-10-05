Budget 2022: From taxes to welfare packages and childcare – what we know so far

With just days to go, where we’re likely to feel the pinch – or get a welcome boost on October 12 Budget Day

THE Budget will be announced on Tuesday, October 12, and indications are it will include a tax and welfare package that will be targeted at easing the cost of living.

But the cost of the pandemic and existing budgetary commitments mean there will be little room for manoeuvre for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath when they make their announcement in the Dáil.

Already it has been flagged that there will be new taxation measures costing around €500m, while plenty of ministers are bidding for a slice of new spending that will total around €1billion.

Here’s what we know so far about what we can expect in Budget 2022.

Tax and PRSI

Half a million people working from home are set to benefit from a clawback on heating, electricity and broadband bills in the Budget.

The payback on heat, light and broadband for people who are working from home will be made easier to apply for, in comparison with the current convoluted system.

Anything up to a three-fold increase on the present allowance that can be claimed for heat and electricity used for working from home is on the table.

The system will still be vouched and based upon bills for heat, light and broadband on the days of working from home and the allowance will cover 30pc of the bills on those days.

The tax package will also widen the amount of money taxed at the lower rate. The benefit will be targeted at two-thirds of workers and ensure those on low to middle incomes benefit.

Pension

An increase in the weekly State pension, which is currently €248.30, has been all but confirmed after two budgets without any increase. But there is much debate among Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs about how much it should go up by.

An increase of at least €5 looks increasingly likely, but there are calls from some TDs in the two main coalition parties to increase it by €10.

Fianna Fáil rebel John McGuinness has gone so far as to suggest it should be raised by €20 in this budget and subsequent ones in the coming years.

Welfare

Mr McGrath and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys are examining possible increases in other social welfare rates.

Green Party minister Joe O’Brien has suggested the core rate should rise from €203 to €245 on a gradual basis, starting in this budget.

At the very least, rising energy bills are expected to lead to an increase in the weekly fuel allowance which is currently paid at €28 per week for 28 weeks of the year.

An increase of at least €5 has been mooted, but there has also been some discussion around widening eligibility.

Carbon tax

In line with the Finance Act passed last year, the carbon tax will be increased by another €7.50 this year to €41 per tonne – and will rise by the same amount in every budget until the year 2029.

This will push up the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating fuels. A 60-litre tank of diesel will increase by €1.48 from October 13 and a similar tank of petrol by €1.28.

All other fuels will go up from May 2022 with an estimated €19.40 on a 1,000-litre tank of home heating oil.

Mr Donohoe is resisting pressure from some in Fine Gael to scrap the planned increase over fears about its impact on home heating costs.

The funds raised from the increase will go towards funding an increase in the fuel allowance as well as programmes aimed at reducing the State’s overall carbon footprint.

Childcare

The Taoiseach has identified tackling the cost of childcare as a key issue in this Budget but with limited money available it’s difficult to see if much can be done to ease the burden on parents.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is understood to have put forward a range of measures looking in particular at the sustainability of services and affordability for parents.

Options under consideration include changes to the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) as well as increased investment in childcare services to support staff retention.

Fine Gael is pushing for an increase in the universal subsidy which is just €22.50 per week. But senior Government sources have signalled it may be the next budget before costs for parents are cut in any meaningful way

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated that childcare will be a particular focus point on Tuesday.

“One of the things, of course, we are going to examine in the context of the budget is the cost of childcare.

“We have made some progress in that regard… in recent years with the two full years of ECCE [Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme] and the introduction of the National Childcare Scheme [NCS].

“But it is still the case that for many people, childcare is like paying two mortgages or like having to pay the rent twice every week,” he said.

Health

The Irish Independent understands the Budget will feature significant spending on health with the promise of at least 1,000 new nurses and frontline staff recruited in the healthcare system.

There will also be action on period poverty, with free sanitary pads and tampons to be provided, on a limited basis at first and possibly confined to healthcare centres, while free contraceptives will also be phased in.

The Budget will also see around €250m allocated to health in a special package to tackle waiting lists, which ballooned during the pandemic.

Cigarettes and alcohol

The old reliables are likely to be spared with little political will or desire to increase taxes on beer, wine or spirits because of the damage wreaked by Covid on the hospitality sector and in particular the on-trade.

It is looking increasingly likely though that tobacco will be slapped with an increase as the Department of Health is pushing for 50c extra on a pack of 20 cigarettes.