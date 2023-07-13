Call for zero tolerance on hate symbols after SF poster removed

An election poster belonging to a Sinn Fein councillor has been removed from a bonfire in north Belfast by police, with it now under investigation as a potential hate crime.

Bronach Anglin was elected in the Castle district after topping the poll with 2,479 first-preference votes in the local government elections earlier this year.

A poster of her scrawled with sectarian and misogynistic slogans and graffiti was placed on the fire on Tuesday.

Amongst the writing on the poster were the letters ‘KAT’, which stands for ‘kill all Taigs’.

North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said there needed to be a “zero-tolerance” approach to hate symbols on bonfires.

It follows an effigy of Sinn Fein deputy leader and first minister designate Michelle O’Neill being placed on a loyalist bonfire in Dungannon.

Ms O’Neill later urged those responsible to “join the rest of us in building a better future”.

There was also a hanging effigy of one of the party’s youngest councillors, Taylor McGrann, placed on a bonfire in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

Mr Kelly said: “Police have recovered a poster from a bonfire site of north Belfast Sinn Fein councillor Bronach Anglin, dubbed with threatening sectarian messages and vile sexual graffiti.

“This is a continuation of the displays of sectarian hate that we have seen at loyalist bonfires across the North this week.

“Behaviour like this can never be dressed up as a celebration of culture.

“This is a sickening misogynistic and sectarian hate crime.

“There should be a zero-tolerance approach to these activities, and the PSNI must now thoroughly investigate those involved and make them accountable under the law”.

The last time a person was prosecuted for a hate crime involving a bonfire was in 2015.

Mr Kelly continued: “We need political leaders speaking with one voice to show leadership and make it abundantly clear that these sickening displays of hate have no place anywhere in society.”

Police have already said that they are investigating a number of incidents at Eleventh Night bonfires as potential hate crimes.

More than 160 bonfires were held across Northern Ireland over the Twelfth period, the majority without incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it attended 34 bonfire-related incidents.

One man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries following a fall from a bonfire in Newtownards.

A number of ambulance personnel were also attacked over the Eleventh and Twelfth.

The assaults occurred at four locations.

The most serious of the incidents happened at a bonfire site in Carrickfergus where five staff were physically attacked, including being punched, kicked, bitten and spat at.

The other assaults took place in the Forthriver area of Belfast, in Belfast city centre and in the Ballymacash area of Lisburn, where one person also was arrested.

The poster of Bronach Anglin was removed from the fire by the police patrolling the area on Tuesday.

The PSNI has been asked for comment.