Choose the peaceful way to channel your anger, urges Shankill community worker

A Shankill community worker and loyalist activist has called for protesters to move away from violence and instead replicate peaceful protests in other parts of Northern Ireland after police again came under attack during disturbances this week.

Stacey Graham said those living in interface areas are being left to "pick up the pieces" after recent rioting seen in the area.

Loyalist protests resumed on Monday night and a fire was started in the middle of the Shankill Road where a crowd of boys and young men gathered in the area and at Lanark Way.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Graham said: "It's obviously unfortunate that there were further disturbances last night, albeit on a much smaller scale."

She said she hopes recent protests seen in North Down, Portadown, Markethill and Ballymena show there is a way to hold coordinated and peaceful protests which allow "for people to channel their anger in a more constructive non-violent way".

"My hope is that this will be replicated on the Shankill and potentially act as a deterrent," she added.

Recent protests have seen supporters displaying banners opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Brexit agreement which has created a trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland. They have also voiced their unhappiness at the decision not to prosecute any Sinn Fein members over their attendance at the funeral of leading republican Bobby Storey in June last year.

Ms Graham spoke out against those who are organising violent protests and said they need to "have a good hard look at themselves".

"They need to ask themselves is this serving our community? Is this making things better? Is this highlighting our justified concerns? The answer is no."

Participating in violent protests will negatively affect both the young people involved and the residents who live in the area, she said.

"All these disturbances are doing is criminalising young people while those responsible for the mess go home to their beds at night completely unaffected and residents on the interface are left to pick up the pieces."