Co Antrim guitar maker charged with upskirting

A Co Antrim guitar maker whose products have been used by world famous music stars has been charged with upskirting.

Although Stephen McIlwrath did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court, a police officer said she believed she could connect the 61-year-old to each of the four charges against him.

McIlwrath, from Breton View in Lisburn and who is the founder and managing director of Avalon Guitars in Ards, is charged with outraging public decency in that on dates unknown, he committed an act of a “lewd obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by recording upskirt images of an unknown female.”

The 61-year-old also faces three charges in relation to indecent images of children in that on dates between April 1 and May 30, 2018, he made and possessed indecent images of children with a view to distribute.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court and District Judge Ann Marshall adjourned the case to May 9.