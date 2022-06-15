Co Antrim shot blasting company admits health and safety failures after man crushed to death by metal rack

A worker at a Co Antrim shot blasting company was crushed to death when a metal rack fell off a forklift truck, a court heard today .

Paul Harvey, a director of NK Coatings Ltd, based at Michelin Road, Mallusk, pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to a single charge of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of their employees.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell told Belfast Crown Court that on September 23, 2020, workers at the factory were moving a partially assembled metal rack on a forklift truck which weighed 660 kgs.

While manoeuvring the metal structure, “the metal rack fell off the forklift, pinning the victim to the ground and crushing the deceased”.

Mr Russell told Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen Fowler QC that the previous week a crane had been used to move a similar type structure, adding that had this happened in this incident the death of the 56-year-old man would not have taken place.

“There was a total failure in this case in terms of health and safety. No plan of this task had taken place prior to the movement of the metal structure.”

He added that the death of the worker had left his widow, a mother of three, in “straitened times”.

Defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue QC said that his instructions on behalf of the company was “this accident should not have happened and it is a matter of deep regret that the accident did happen and the company fully acknowledge the dreadful consequences that has befallen the family of the deceased”.

In relation to the “straitened times” affecting the deceased's family, Mr O'Donoghue said the company's solicitors would be addressing that with NK Coatings's insurers.

“I have full authority to indicate that if the family's solicitors provide a breakdown of what is required by way of an interim payment that this will be addressed positively.”

The defence counsel said that the company fully accepted its health and safety failings and as a result of this incident, all other work of this nature is now being carried out by its sister company, NK Fencing Ltd.

Mr O'Donoghue added that the company employs around 60 people and has an annual turnover of around £7m.

In terms of a financial penalty, both the prosecution and the defence agreed that a fine of around £110,000 would be appropriate.

Following written and oral submissions from the prosecution and defence, Judge Fowler said he would adjourn sentencing until next Wednesday.