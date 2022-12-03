Co Down security alert ends after controlled explosion carried out on ‘viable pipe bomb’

A security alert in Co Down has ended after a controlled explosion was carried out by army bomb experts.

Residents were forced to flee their homes following the discovery of a suspicious object on Brookfield Avenue in Banbridge on Saturday.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

A controlled explosion was carried out on a viable pipe bomb type device which has been taken away for further examination.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The cordon has been removed and the road has fully re-opened.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 768 03/12/22.”

It follows a security alert in Co Fermanagh on Friday night when police returned to the scene of a previous incident.

A suspicious object was reported on the Crom Road in Newtownbutler at around 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Crom Road, Newtownbutler, is currently closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road, as police investigate a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area.

"Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101."