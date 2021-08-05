Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly slams Government for ‘preferential treatment for GAA’ as Electric Picnic is refused permission

Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly has lashed out at the Government for the lack of planning to restart the events industry in the wake of Electric Picnic failing to secure planning permission.

O’Reilly, whose band were due to play at the ill-fated festival, questioned how 40,000 people could attend Croke Park but only 200 could attend outdoor gigs.

This comes as Laois County Council confirmed that they will not grant a license for Electric Picnic to go ahead this September.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin confirmed the decision was taken following many local Councillors voicing their concern around the event.

Following these concerns, Laois County Council sought HSE advice on the matter, and following consultation, decided to refuse the license.

O’Reilly said it was “so frustrating” that there was no plan or dialogue for the industry to move forward.

“There’s going to be 40,000 people in Croke Park in a couple of weeks for the All-Ireland final, unmasked, sitting and shouting on top of each other, drinking before and after the game, but under the current guidelines we can only have 200 people at an outdoor show right until the end of September,” O’Reilly said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There’s no plan, they’re talking about in three weeks’ time Catherine Martin may have an updated plan but you see what’s going on with Katherine Zappone and see how quickly Fáilte Ireland can meet with the Government today to sort it out when there’s a bit of an issue but there seems to be no rush with the events industry.

“It’s so frustrating, it’s almost preferential treatment for the GAA and stuff like that,” O’Reilly said.

The musician argued that due to alcohol consumption before and after matches, it is not so different to having outdoor gigs where people aren’t seated. He said the industry isn’t looking for 40,000 to be allowed into an indoor venue but said it’s “ridiculous” that only 50 people will be allowed into the Gaiety Theatre this weekend when “indoor pubs are already open”.

“We just want a plan. There’s venues there that we can accommodate 500 people and keep it safe. Our industry is the most highly legislated with skilled staff who know how to put on safe events.

“There are 100,000 people in the next two months that will be heading up north to festivals in Northern Ireland and the Government here are not making any sort of roadmap or plan for our industry here,” O’Reilly said.

In a statement issued this morning, Electric Picnic said;

"Together with all the fans of Electric Picnic we are extremely disappointed that Laois County Council have refused a licence for this year’s festival scheduled to take place 24th - 26th September 2021.

“This is despite our proposal that everyone attending the event, including ticket holders, staff and artists, would have to be fully vaccinated and registered in advance for Department of Health contact tracing.

“To see Scotland, a country with a similar population and virtually identical vaccine rollout and uptake as our own, only announce on Tuesday that they were easing restrictions and allowing events such as TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow go ahead in September makes this decision even more difficult to accept. Click Link HERE

“This is a huge blow and set back to our entire sector, which was mandated to close on the 12th March 2020 (over 500 days ago) and such a decision now means the further loss of employment for over 3,000 people, who had clung to the hope that Electric Picnic would bring an end to their period of hardship.

“We now call upon all members of government to interrupt their summer recess and immediately issue reopening guidelines, as we have being calling for, with a reopening date for the sector of the 16th August on a phased basis, building to the implementation of no restrictions from 1st September 2021 onwards.

“We wish to thank all the fans for their patience and the community of Stradbally and the people of Laois for their huge ongoing support during this difficult time.

“We will now review our options and be in contact directly with all ticket holders over the next week.

“The Electric Picnic Team.”