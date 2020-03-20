Coronavirus: Northern Ireland trainee doctor stranded in Peru hostel as country enters lockdown

A Northern Ireland trainee doctor has found herself stranded in Peru as the country enters lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Brennan, from Hillsborough Co Down, travelled to the South American country on March 11 to start a six-week placement in elective surgery along with two fellow students from the University of Sheffield.

They arrived one week before their course was due to start to take in some sightseeing. At the time, no travel restrictions were in place in Peru, however, the country is now on lockdown.

On Sunday Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra announced a 15-day state of emergency along with a total closure of borders.

Military personnel have been deployed by the government to block major roads in Lima. Police have also restricted the movement of people in an enforced social isolation strategy to slow the spread of the virus.

"At the beginning it was such a shock to hear the borders had closed because we were away on a three-day hike with no access to any signal," Amy told the Belfast Telegraph.

"When we finally got in touch with everyone, it was too late and we couldn't get out.

"All the borders were shut and there were no buses. The most worrying thing is not being able to get to Lima - the embassy has said they might put on a flight from Lima but I have no way of getting there."

Amy and her fellow students Harriet Deo and Ciara Fitzgerald are now staying in the Selina hostel in Arequipa, a mountainous area of the country - which is a 17 hour drive from the Peruvian capital city.

She described the experience as "a nightmare".

"There's no public transport, there are no taxis, no cars are allowed on the roads and there are curfews. My parents are very worried and want to get me home safe as soon as possible."

Now, a fellow tourist staying with them at the hostel has been tested for the coronavirus, meaning the entire hostel may be forced into quarantine if the result is positive.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has climbed to at least 234, with one confirmed death, according to reports.

Amy said the hostel has been helpful and allows the people staying there to access common areas, including a garden. However, she's worried that may change if the situation in the country worsens.

"I've heard in other hostels people are being quarantined to their rooms. The Selina hostel in Lima has taken away the furniture and people have to stay in their rooms and I was scared when I read that because we're staying in the Selina hostel in Arequipa," she said.

Amy and the other people staying at the hostel are having meals in the facility and are only allowed go out to the supermarket one at a time.

"Obviously for a young woman leaving the hostel, not knowing where I'm going and with police everywhere, it's hard to get food," she continued.

"Food in the hostel is very expensive and I don't know how much longer we'll be able to afford it," she said.

Despite this, she said spirits in the hostel are good.

"There are a lot of Europeans, about 40 of us, and seven or eight people from the UK. We're all in a Whatsapp group together."

Amy said other governments have repatriated their citizens from Peru and questioned why the same is not being done for UK citizens. She has been in touch with her MP Jeffrey Donaldson, who she said has made representations on her behalf.

She said a flight to the UK which was scheduled to take place on Sunday was cancelled after more than £3,500 was charged for each ticket - saying this was the reason the flight was under-subscribed.

"There are about 400 citizens from the UK here - it could be done in one flight. I couldn't afford the flight on Sunday and I couldn't get to Lima anyway," she said.

"The only way to get there would be if the army picked us up. It's scary," she said.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said a number of British citizens were in a similar situation

“The UK is engaging with a number of international partners and commercial airlines to see how we can help Britons still in Peru best return to the UK," the spokesperson said.

“We are working intensively to help all those who wish to leave and actively exploring what further flight options can be made available.”